Volvo receives order for 16 electrified buses from Inowroclaw, Poland

Volvo Buses has received an order for eight fully electric buses and eight electric hybrid buses from Inowrocław in Poland. It is the first order from a Polish city for both bus models from Volvo.

Inowroclaw has, as the first city in Poland, decided to update its bus fleet to become all electrified. Volvo hybrids are already in operation in the city situated in northern Poland, now they will be accompanied by 8 fully electric buses and 8 electric hybrid buses from Volvo. The vehicles will be manufactured at the Volvo factory in Wroclaw, Poland. All vehicles are scheduled for delivery in 2018.

“We are very happy to supply the city of Inowrocław with more of our electrified buses and contribute to their transition to an all electrified bus fleet. We can now see that more and more of the world’s cities are choosing electrified city bus traffic in order to deal with poor air quality and noise,” says Håkan Agnevall, President Volvo Buses.

The electrified buses are being sold as a turnkey package whereby Volvo takes care of all vehicle and battery maintenance. The buses will have two charging options; fast-charging at the end stops via pantograph, and charging via CCS cable in the depot. The charging stations will be based on the common interface OppCharge, whereby the charging stations can also be used by electrified buses from other vehicle manufacturers too. Energy consumption for Volvo’s electric buses is about 80 per cent lower than for corresponding diesel buses. The figure for the electric hybrid is about 60 %.

Volvo has previously supplied its hybrid buses to Polish cities and Volvo 7900 Hybrids operate in Wrocław, Sosnowiec, Inowrocław, Tarnowskie Góry and Warsaw. Last year, Volvo supplied 35 hybrids to Sosnowiec which now has the biggest fleet of hybrid buses in Poland.

To date, Volvo has sold over 3,900 electrified buses to public transport operators the world over.

