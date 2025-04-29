Volvo reaches milestone with 5,000 electric trucks sold worldwide

Volvo Trucks has now delivered more than 5,000 battery-electric trucks to customers in 50 countries around the world

Volvo Trucks has now delivered more than 5,000 battery-electric trucks to customers in 50 countries around the world. With eight electric truck models in production today, Volvo’s leadership in electric trucks is stronger than ever.

Electric trucks have been offered by Volvo Trucks since 2019 and since then, customers in 50 countries around the world have switched to electric transport and driven close to 170 million kilometers in commercial operations. These trucks have reduced CO 2 emissions and traffic noise levels while also improving the working environment for drivers.

“It’s rewarding to see that transport companies continue to embrace the benefits with electric trucks in a wide range of transport segments.”, says Roger Alm, President Volvo Trucks. “Volvo’s battery-electric trucks are available here and now, providing our customers and transport buyers with a more sustainable alternative that makes business sense, and many of our customers are coming back to us to grow their electric fleets.”

Volvo’s current range of electric trucks is tailored to meet the needs of city- and regional distribution as well as the construction and refuse segments. The company’s top 5 markets for electric trucks are Germany, the Netherlands, United States, Norway and Sweden.

Electric know-how

Volvo’s early entry into the electric truck segment has built a unique expertise in electric zero-exhaust emission transport. The benefits of electric trucks go beyond the environmental gains – drivers are experiencing a significantly better working environment with much lower levels of noise and vibrations. Volvo has also built competence in optimizing the use of installed energy, financing, charging and servicing electric trucks.

These are the electric Volvo truck models on offer today:

Volvo FL Electric

Volvo FE Electric

Volvo FM Electric

Volvo FM Low Entry

Volvo FMX Electric

Volvo FH Electric (International Truck of the Year 2024)

Volvo FH Aero Electric

Volvo VNR Electric

Volvo’s three-path strategy towards zero emissions

Volvo Trucks drives the decarbonizing of transport to reach its net-zero emissions target by 2040 using a three-path technology strategy. This approach is built on battery electric, fuel cell electric and combustion engines that run on renewable fuels like green hydrogen (produced by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using renewable electricity), biogas (Bio-LNG) or biodiesel and HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil).

SOURCE: Volvo Trucks