Volvo: Mack Anthem – the next-generation highway hero in US

“As one of the most significant new trucks in Mack’s 117-year history, the Anthem combines our latest innovations with more than a century of truck-building know-how,” says Dennis Slagle, president, Mack Trucks. “The incredible result is a truck that’s been built for our customers’ business and designed for drivers, all while delivering the power and presence that only a Mack truck can deliver.”

The Mack Anthem gives drivers and businesses the tools they need to command the road. The truck features an all-new exterior design with optimized aerodynamics for improved fuel efficiency by up to 3 percent. New driving and sleeping environments were crafted with an emphasis on increasing driver comfort and productivity.

Gauges on the instrument panel have been positioned higher for better driver visibility, the new steering wheel contains illuminated controls for cruise control, Bluetooth and the audio system and behind the steering wheel, Mack’s Co-Pilot display has been updated with a new full-color screen for improved visibility and more intuitive navigation.

“Every detail on the Anthem was designed with purpose,” says Jonathan Randall, senior vice president, sales, Mack Trucks North America. “We surveyed thousands of drivers and incorporated their feedback to deliver a functional, strong, efficient highway truck with an authentic design unlike anything on the road today.”

In addition to a new hood and grille, Mack engineers redesigned the roof and chassis fairings, mirror covers, and front bumper and air dam to more easily cut through the wind.

“Looking at the new Anthem for the first time, most people are struck by its strong, distinctively Mack design,” says John Walsh, Mack vice president of global marketing and brand management. “But it’s also incredibly aerodynamic.”

Mack also introduced Mack Connect. Mack Connect will serve as the reference for Mack’s growing connectivity and uptime service offers. With Mack Connect, current and future services will be structured under connected support, connected business and connected driving. When service is required, the closest dealer location is identified and service bay space and parts availability is confirmed, all while the truck is still on the road.

Using predictive analytics and connective technologies, Mack Connect turns data produced by the truck, the driver and the service process into insights and actions, resulting in superior support and service to Mack customers.

The Mack Anthem is available for order now, with full production beginning in Q1 2018.

2017-09-15

Journalists who would like further information, please contact: Christopher Heffner, Manager Public Relations Mack Trucks, INC. +1 336-662-1615 christopher.heffner@macktrucks.com

For more information about Mack and Mack Anthem, visit the website at www.macktrucks.com

For more stories from the Volvo Group, please visit www.volvogroup.com/press.

The Volvo Group is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. The Volvo Group, which employs about 95,000 people, has production facilities in 18 countries and sells its products in more than 190 markets. In 2016 the Volvo Group’s sales amounted to about SEK 302 billion (EUR 31,9 billion). The Volvo Group is a publicly-held company headquartered in Göteborg, Sweden. Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.volvogroup.com.