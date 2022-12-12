Volvo launches more electric trucks

Volvo Trucks continues to expand its range with the launch of several new electric trucks, making it possible to electrify even more transport routes in cities and regions

Volvo Trucks continues to expand its range with the launch of several new electric trucks, making it possible to electrify even more transport routes in cities and regions. This latest addition of rigid* trucks further strengthens Volvo’s position as a leader in electric truck transport.

Already producing the most complete electric line up in the global truck industry, Volvo Trucks is now expanding its offering with the introduction of rigid versions of its heavy electric trucks: the Volvo FH, Volvo FM and Volvo FMX. This makes it even easier for transport companies to adopt electric vehicles in urban and regional areas.

Thanks to multiple battery, cab and chassis options, the new heavy rigid trucks can be designed to carry electric superstructures for a wide range of specialized transport assignments, including goods distribution, refuse collection and construction work. Production of the new variants will begin in the first quarter of 2023.

“With these new, electric trucks we are making it easier than ever for even more customers to go electric, and for cities to shift to zero-emission vehicles for virtually all transport flows. Our customers can have these trucks custom-built for their specific operation, to cut emissions while getting the same functionality as the diesel truck they are using today,” explains Roger Alm, President of Volvo Trucks.

Electric trucks – more attractive to both drivers and cities

Diesel trucks with heavy loads are a common sight in many cities. Now it’s possible to instead use electric trucks for these assignments. Besides producing zero exhaust emissions, electric trucks provide a better working environment for drivers as they are quiet – which also contributes to a more livable city for residents.

Improved customer flexibility

The new rigid trucks have a battery capacity between 180-540 kWh. This, together with the number of batteries applied to a truck, provides for great flexibility and a wide range of potential operations.

“These trucks can handle all kinds of transports, from lighter to heavy loads. Customers can choose the exact battery capacity they need for their assignments, and by not carrying more batteries onboard than needed, the payload can increase. In short, we have the optimal and most cost-efficient electric transport solution, no matter what the task is,” says Roger Alm, President of Volvo Trucks.

Volvo Trucks is the only global truck manufacturer with a full range of electric trucks in series production already today. The company’s target is that half of its global total truck sales will be electric by 2030 at the latest.

*Trucks with a single rigid chassis and built-on applications such as cranes, refuse compactors and cement mixers.

Volvo FH, FM and FMX Electric rigids can be equipped as follows:



Released for sale in December 2022, serial production start March 2023:

Driveline: 490 kW

Drive unit: 3 electric motors

Battery: 450-540 kWh, 5-6 batteries

Cab: Sleeper, High, X-High sleeper cab

Wheelbase: 4300-6700

Axle Configurations: 4x2R, 6x2R, 6x4R, 8x2R, and 8x4R

PTO: Mechanical, Gearbox and Electro-Mechanical

Released for sale in February, serial production start May 2023:

Driveline: 330 kW

Drive unit: 2 electric motors

Battery: 360 kWh, 4 batteries

Cab: Day cab

Wheelbase: 3900-6700

Released for sale in June, serial production start September 2023:

Battery: 180-270 kWh, 2-3 batteries

SOURCE: Volvo Trucks