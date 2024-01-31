Volvo introduces its first ever electric-only truck – optimized for cleaner and safer city transports

Volvo launches its first truck model ever developed only with electric drive

Volvo launches its first truck model ever developed only with electric drive. With capacity for heavy loads and excellent visibility for the driver, FM Low Entry is an electric truck optimized for safe and efficient driving in city areas.

As more and more cities aim to improve their city environments by lowering emission levels, demand is rapidly rising for zero-exhaust emission trucks that can meet these new customer requirements.

Volvo Trucks’ latest addition to its electric truck program – Volvo FM Low Entry – is a heavy-duty truck specifically developed to handle a wide variety of transport assignments in city areas. It’s also the first truck model ever developed by Volvo which is available only with an electric drive.

“This zero-emission truck is a great addition to our electric range, perfectly suited for city transports and designed with the driver in mind. It’s powerful, yet smooth to drive and easy to maneuver. The new Volvo FM Low Entry is perfectly in line with our ambitions to expand our electric offer, enabling even more customers to reduce their carbon emissions,” explains Roger Alm, President Volvo Trucks.

5-star Direct Vision rating

The low driving position offers the driver excellent visibility and control of the surroundings. The good visibility of the FM Low Entry has earned it a five-star rating in the Direct Vision standard that rates heavy vehicles operating in London and comes into effect in the fourth quarter of 2024*.

The Volvo FM Low Entry is very versatile and can be adapted to meet specific requirements of various transportation tasks, such as waste management, distribution and construction.

The truck is based on Volvo’s well-known FM model. The spacious cab has been lowered and moved forward, and the low instep and flat floor makes it easy to enter and exit the truck. These design features create an ergonomic, comfortable and efficient working environment for drivers in busy city locations.

The new FM Low Entry will initially be sold in Europe including Turkey and South Korea. Sales start is in the first quarter of 2024, and production start is in the second quarter of 2024.

Eight electric truck models

With this new all-electric city truck, Volvo now has a total of eight electric truck models in its range. In 2019 Volvo Trucks became the first global manufacturer to start series production of heavy electric trucks, and the company is aiming for 50% of global sales of new Volvo trucks to be electric in 2030.

Key Volvo FM Low Entry features:

The visibility (with standard specification) fulfills the Transport for London 5-star Direct Vision Standard.

The truck is equipped with Volvo Dynamic Steering system for effortless steering and reduced vibrations.

Three seat options are available: Driver + 0, 1 or 3 passengers. With 3 passenger seats placed at the back of the cab, they are not in the view of the driver. This minimizes blind spots and contributes to excellent visibility.

The many ergonomic features include a low instep, flat floor and well-positioned grab handles for easy and safe exit of the cab.

The truck is available with Volvo’s new advanced Camera Monitor System.

It’s available in two heights (standing): Sleeper cab (1575 mm) and Extended/High sleeper (1945 mm).

Axle configurations available: 4X2, 6X2, 6X4, 8X2, 8X4

GVW: 19-32 tonnes

Motor: 330 kW

Battery: 360 kWh (4 batteries)

Range: up to 200 km (range depends on several parameters such as load weight, driving style, driving cycle, topography, temperature, etc.)

Charging: 250 kW (DC), 43 kW (AC) Wheelbase: 3900-6000 mm

SOURCE: Volvo Trucks