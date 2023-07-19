Volvo Group – the second quarter 2023

In Q2 2023, net sales increased by 18% to SEK 140.8 billion (118.9). Adjusted for currency movements, the increase was 11%

“In Q2 2023, the Volvo Group continued to perform well, with continued growth and improved profitability. We increased our net sales by 18% to SEK 140.8 billion and the adjusted operating income by SEK 8.0 billion to SEK 21.7 billion, corresponding to an adjusted operating margin of 15.4% (11.6). Thanks to a strong commercial focus, we have been successful in improving margins while managing cost inflation and increased disturbances in the supply chain,” says Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO.

In Q2 2023, net sales increased by 18% to SEK 140.8 billion (118.9). Adjusted for currency movements, the increase was 11%.

Adjusted operating income amounted to SEK 21,732 M (13,745), corresponding to an adjusted operating margin of 15.4% (11.6). Adjusted operating income excludes a negative effect of SEK 1,270 M from a previously announced restructuring provision in Nova Bus and costs of SEK 6,000 M relating to claims arising from the European Commission’s 2016 antitrust settlement decision.

Reported operating income amounted to SEK 14,462 M (13,745).

Currency movements had a positive impact on operating income of SEK 817 M.

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 5.30 (5.14).

Operating cash flow in the Industrial Operations amounted to SEK 12,553 M (7,199).

Return on capital employed in Industrial Operations amounted to 30.2% (26.8).

SOURCE: Volvo Group