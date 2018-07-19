Volvo Group – the second quarter 2018

“Demand in our main markets was solid in the second quarter of 2018, and both our vehicle and service business continued to grow at a good pace. Our net sales increased by 18% to SEK 104 billion, we improved the adjusted operating income by SEK 3 billion to SEK 11.5 billion and we reached an adjusted operating margin of 11.1% (9.6). This is the first time that the Volvo Group’s sales have exceeded SEK 100 billion in a single quarter and it is also the first time the operating margin is above 10%,” says Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO.