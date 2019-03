Volvo Group has now completed the previously announced divestment of 75, 1 % of the shares in its wholly-owned subsidiary WirelessCar to the Volkswagen Group. The sales price amounted to SEK 1.2 billion.

The divestment resulted in a positive impact on operating income of approximately SEK 1.5 billion and a positive cash flow effect of SEK 1.2 billion which will affect the Volvo Group’s operating income and cash flow in the first quarter of 2019.

SOURCE: Volvo