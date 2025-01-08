Volvo Group: Confidently ahead at CES

Volvo Group President and CEO, Martin Lundstedt, is taking the main stage at CES in Las Vegas today at 09:00 am PST to map out the group’s holistic approach to the decarbonization of the transport, mobility, and infrastructure industries

The annual Consumer Electronics Show represents a highpoint in the world of technology and innovation. This year, Volvo Group is honored to be one of four influential companies delivering a keynote on the main stage.

The theme for the Volvo Group keynote is ‘Confidently Ahead’, signaling Volvo Group’s commitment to continue driving prosperity, as it has done for almost 100 years.

“We are here in Las Vegas today to deliver a simple, yet urgent message: The time for talk is over. The time for action is now,” says Martin Lundstedt.

The Volvo Group leader is calling on policymakers and industrial leaders alike to accelerate the transition to zero emission vehicles (ZEVs).

“Given the challenges the world is facing due to climate change, it is time to reimagine the transport system for the next 100 years. Without transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions, modern life would come to a standstill. So much of our world relies on getting goods to their destination, taking people to work, and building societies – but we must do it considerably more sustainable,” he adds.

Progress and prosperity

With freight volumes expected to see a fivefold increase by 2050, the transition to ZEV solutions has become a clear necessity. The good news is that these solutions are already available and are in continuous development, as Volvo Group’s showcase of advanced battery electric solutions, hydrogen fuel cell technology and renewable fuel demonstrates. Martin Lundstedt believes that the transition to a more efficient and cleaner transport system relies on more than the automotive sector: it depends upon the actions of policymakers, state, and industrial leaders.

“Policymakers must accelerate the adoption of ZEV transport and infrastructure solutions. We need the clean energy production, dependable charging infrastructure, and effective incentives in place to hasten adoption. This transformation is not about switching to a single new product or technology – it is about accelerating a paradigm shift – and we cannot do that alone. The time for talking is over. We need to get this show on the road, and we must start now if we wish to shape the world we want to live in,” says Martin Lundstedt.

SOURCE: Volvo Group