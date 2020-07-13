Volvo Group Capital Markets Day 2020

The Volvo Group invites institutional investors and financial analysts to a virtual Capital Markets Day on November 5. Streamed live, Volvo Group Executive Management will outline the Group’s strategic direction, which is built on the pillars Perform and Transform. This covers both the measures to continue to improve performance as well as the transformation journey into new sustainable technologies such as battery and hydrogen electric vehicles.

It has earlier been communicated that Sandvik, SKF and Volvo Group would coordinate their capital market days held in Austria and Sweden but following the COVID-19, all three companies have decided to run their capital markets days as virtual events.

Date: November 5

Time: 2.00 p.m. – 4.30 p.m. CET

Location: Virtual event, available via the Volvo Group Investor Relations webpage

Registration to the event will be available on Volvo Group’s webpage closer to the event.

SOURCE: Volvo Group