Volvo Gold Contract service offering standard with the New Volvo VNR Electric model

Volvo Trucks North America has full confidence in the Volvo VNR Electric and is committed to making the transition to electric truck ownership smooth and seamless for its customers by offering special financing and insurance solutions through Volvo Financial Services (VFS), service and support bundles available for ease of ownership throughout the life cycle of the new truck model.

With full-scale commercial production of Volvo Trucks’ zero tailpipe emission Volvo VNR Electric truck model scheduled for early 2021, customers placing orders can benefit from the company’s new Volvo Gold Contract service offering. This offering is a consultative approach, including special easy-bundle payment options from VFS and premium uptime services from Volvo Trucks. The Volvo Gold Contract comes standard with the Volvo VNR Electric and is the first service contract of its kind from Volvo Trucks North America.

“By providing our customers with the total package of not only the high-quality and reliable VNR Electric truck itself, but the consultative experience starting with the financing of the product with VFS, the full support and coverage of the Volvo Gold Contract, the wide coverage of the Volvo Trucks North America dealer network and our Volvo Trucks Uptime Services throughout the full life cycle of the vehicle, customers can feel confident and secure embarking on their electromobility journey with us,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America.

The Volvo Gold Contract, Volvo Trucks’ premier service offering for the VNR Electric, is a turn-key solution that allows customers to have operational peace of mind with electric vehicles. The service offering includes scheduled and preventative maintenance, towing and vehicle repair including the vehicle’s lithium-ion batteries and the complete electromobility system, to ensure peak vehicle uptime, performance and productivity.

In addition, the Volvo Gold Contract includes the full Uptime Services bundle from Volvo Trucks that customers are already familiar with, which has been enhanced for the Volvo VNR Electric to include a new battery monitoring service that further supports customer uptime and peak operating conditions. Customers will also receive Volvo’s trusted Remote Diagnostics, Volvo Action Service and ASIST via the Volvo Trucks Uptime Center, which offers 24/7 customer support.

With the protection of the Volvo Gold Contract, customers have the full support of the authorized Volvo Trucks dealer network by way of certified Volvo Trucks technicians using Volvo Trucks genuine parts and service procedures. This allows customers to focus on their business and have the confidence that their vehicles are in expert hands for maximum uptime and productivity.

“Volvo Trucks has long-term global experience with proprietary service contracts and the value they bring to our customers. With the introduction of the Volvo VNR Electric, it’s more important than ever that we provide confidence, unmatched service and uptime support as our customers begin their transition to electromobility with us, especially with the electrical systems and components that are new to our industry,” said Mark Curri, senior vice president of uptime and customer support at Volvo Trucks North America. “The Volvo Gold Contract is complete uptime, customer experience and technology solutions in a single package that gives our customers reassurance in this new and transformational technology.”

Additionally, VFS offers flexible and competitive financing and leasing options for the new Volvo VNR Electric model and, for the first time, is offering financing solutions for the charging stations needed to support the trucks. Because access to on-site charging is such an important consideration for customers transitioning to electric vehicles, VFS is committed to bringing multiple financing solutions for the installation of charging stations, along with the ability to bundle the VNR Electric truck payment with the monthly payment for the Volvo Gold Contract from Volvo Trucks. Additionally, VFS is offering dealer financing options, including floorplan for stock or pre-sold units, along with financing solutions for on-site charging stations. VFS is also offering access to insurance solutions for the VNR Electric in select U.S. markets via third-party licensed agents.

“VFS financing solutions cover the entire user experience, providing our customers with complete confidence as they integrate the Volvo VNR Electric into their fleet operations,” said Patrick Shannon, president, VFS, Region North America. “By combining the capital for the truck purchase, charging stations and the full range of service and support into one package, VFS is making it easy to accelerate the transition to electromobility. And by supporting our dealer network with similar financing options, we have the entire ecosystem supported from end to end.”

SOURCE: Volvo Trucks North America