Volvo FH milestone – millionth truck delivered at IAA in Hannover

Volvo Trucks’ flagship, the Volvo FH, celebrates its 25th anniversary this year and is one of the transport industry’s greatest successes ever. Now this celebrated truck model has passed a new exciting milestone. On 19th September the millionth produced Volvo FH was handed over to a proud customer at the IAA fair in Hannover, Germany by Claes Nilsson, President Volvo Trucks.

“We have driven Volvo trucks since 1976, and there has been a continuous development of the Volvo FH. We realized from the start that we had chosen a brand with the future in focus. We were not only convinced by the profitability focus of the Volvo FH through a high-performing gearbox and engine systems, but also the driver handling and safety impressed us. It is a brilliant achievement by the engineers behind it.” says Marco Reinhard, owner and CEO of Gesuko, a refrigerated transport company based in Bad Hersfeld, 200 km from Hannover.

Gesuko’s fleet consists entirely of Volvo trucks, and now the company welcomes this new addition to its family. The new truck, a Crimson Pearl Volvo FH 25 Year Special Edition, has an Extra High Sleeper Cab, Forward Collision Warning and Volvo Dynamic Steering.

“With the Volvo FH, we have repeatedly expanded the limits of what can be achieved and created new possibilities for profitable, efficient, safer transport with ever lower environmental impact. Delivering the millionth Volvo FH to a loyal customer who has been with us for 25 years is a fantastic milestone on a fantastic journey,” says Claes Nilsson, President Volvo Trucks.

Facts

Volvo FH 25 Year Special Edition

Type: VOLVO FH

Wheel configuration: 4×2 Tractor

Wheel base: 3700 mm

Engine: D13, 540hp, EURO 6

Torque: 2600Nm

Gearbox I-Shift Dual Clutch

Rear axle: Solo Axle Single Reduction

Suspension Front: Parabolic leaf

Suspension Rear: Air

Chassis: Medium

Auxiliary brakes: VEB+ (Volvo Engine Brake),Volvo’s high-efficiency engine braking system.

Cab version: Extra High Sleeper Cab

Safety Features: Adaptive cruise control with forward collision warning and emergency braking, Driver Alert Support, Lane Keeping Support, Airbag on driver side

Additional Features: Volvo Dynamic Steering (VDS), FH25 Year Special Edition