The Volvo FH 25 Year Special Edition — a tribute to an icon

To celebrate the introduction of the Volvo FH in 1993, a quarter of a century ago, Volvo Trucks releases The Volvo FH 25 Year Special Edition. Available as both Volvo FH and Volvo FH 16, it is characterized by its distinctive exterior and interior design, superb driver comfort and state-of-the-art features.

Volvo FH is one of the industry’s most successful models ever with nearly 1 million trucks sold, creating a way of life for millions of drivers all over the world. The Volvo FH 25 Year Special Edition is therefore not only a celebration of the truck itself but also a tribute to all the customers and drivers who have been driving this icon for the past 25 years.

“Volvo FH is the perfect representation of a customer focused mindset and a model that has been pushing the boundaries for a quarter of a century. This magnificent edition truck is therefore both a tribute to the first 25 years and a starting point for our continued successful journey with customers and drivers”, says Claes Nilsson, President Volvo Trucks.

“The first-generation Volvo FH meant so much for Volvo Trucks and the whole industry. It was a milestone; in fact, it was a game changer that totally transformed the perception of a modern truck. Working on the design of the edition truck has been a real honor,” says Nigel Atterbury, Senior Graphic Designer at Volvo Trucks.

The exterior of this special edition is best described as contemporary with a retro twist. The silver/grey and orange décor highlights the truck’s origin and the striping forms the number 25 to signal the anniversary. The striping combines 3D effects and shadows to echo the design trend of the early 1990’s and gives the truck a distinct retro look. There are two launch colors, one darker, cool grey tone (Mammoth Tree Metallic) and a shiny red (Crimson Pearl), the latter a modern tribute to the original red cab color of 1993.

When opening the door, a premium and luxurious interior awaits the driver. Safety has always been key in the Volvo FH and this passion is manifested by orange details in everything from seat belt stitches to curtains, carpets and reflective safety door decals. Using subtle, yet distinct accents, the design team has created a continuation of the safety and driver focus that has always been essential in the Volvo FH. And to enhance a great driving experience, the seats combine quilt and leather to offer exceptional comfort and design.

The edition truck also embodies how the Volvo FH has been and remains an innovation leader. It includes some of the truck’s latest breakthroughs and it can be specified with the brand-new extensions to Volvo Dynamic Steering:

Volvo Dynamic Steering with Stability Assist. Designed to prevent skidding accidents.

Volvo Dynamic Steering with Lane Keeping Assist. Engineered to help the driver stay in lane, preventing collisions and roll-over accidents.

Volvo Dynamic Steering with Personal Settings. Allows individual adjustment of steering wheel resistance for convenient and comfortable driving.

“This truck really shows how Volvo Trucks is driving progress and continues to set new standards in trucking, just like the Volvo FH has done since 1993,” says Tomas Thuresson, Global Long Haul Segment Manager at Volvo Trucks, and concludes: “It is a fantastic edition that pays tribute to a quite outstanding truck and the millions of people; customers, drivers and fans that have been engaged in the Volvo FH for 25 years.”



Facts:

Volvo FH 25 Year Special Edition

Volvo FH and FH16, Globetrotter high sleeper cab or Globetrotter extra high sleeper cab.

Two launch colours: Crimson Pearl or Mammoth Tree Metallic.

Volvo FH 25 Year Special Edition branded interior and exterior:

– Globetrotter sign

– Striping

– Emblems

– Customized interior design (curtains, carpets, seats, safety door decals etc.).



The Volvo FH 25 Year Special Edition will be built for a limited period during 2018 and 2019. Sales will begin in end of June 2018 (week 25).