Volvo EX30 receives the prestigious Red Dot ‘Best of the Best’ Design Award

The small SUV Volvo EX30 has been honored with the prestigious Red Dot award: Best of the Best Product Design 2024

The small SUV Volvo EX30 has been honored with the prestigious Red Dot award: Best of the Best Product Design 2024.

The award recognises excellence in design based on four basic principles of good design: the quality of function, the quality of seduction, the quality of use, and the quality of responsibility. The jury of 39 experts from all over the world selected the EX30 as the winner in a competitive field with a total score of 93/100.

“The Volvo EX30 embodies Volvo Cars’ design values in a smaller format and is a showcase in premium Scandinavian design where form follows function,” says Jim Rowan, CEO at Volvo Cars. “The EX30 shows the lowest carbon footprint of any fully electric Volvo car to date and is designed to be as safe as you’d expect from a Volvo car. It’s is packed with cutting edge technology and a perfect fit for today’s market as a growing number of car buyers switch to electric cars.”

The EX30 features a long wheelbase, large wheels and equal overhangs bring balance and refinement to the exterior. Use of natural and recycled materials in the car serve as a step towards our sustainability targets. Additionally, we utilised the space in the electric vehicle and created a centralised theme for everything from storage to controls and screens, resulting in a flexible space with premium proportions.

SOURCE: Volvo Cars