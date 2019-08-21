Volvo earns two more safety awards for 2019 models

Two 2019 models from Volvo are the latest to earn TOP SAFETY PICK awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The S90, a large luxury car, earns the award when equipped with specific headlights. The XC90, a midsize luxury SUV, earns the award for all vehicles.

To qualify for a 2019 TOP SAFETY PICK award, a vehicle must earn good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests, as well as a good or acceptable rating in the passenger-side small overlap front test. It also needs an advanced or superior rating for front crash prevention and a good or acceptable headlight rating.

Both models earn good ratings in each of the six IIHS crashworthiness evaluations.

The S90 and XC90 are each equipped with Volvo’s City Safety front crash prevention system. Both vehicles earn superior ratings for front crash prevention, preventing crashes in 12 and 25 mph track tests. Volvo’s system meets the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s criteria for forward collision warning.

The S90 is available with two headlight options. Its base headlights — static LED reflectors with high-beam assist — earn an acceptable rating in IIHS tests. Its premium curve-adaptive LED reflectors with high-beam assist, however, earn only a marginal rating. The XC90 is also available with two headlight options, but both its base headlights and optional curve-adaptive headlights earn acceptable ratings. Like the S90, both headlight options on the XC90 feature high-beam assist, a system that automatically switches between high beams and low beams, depending on the presence of other vehicles.

Volvo now counts four safety awards for 2019 models, including three TOP SAFETY PICKs and one higher-tier TOP SAFETY PICK+ award.

SOURCE: IIHS