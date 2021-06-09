Volvo Cars to offer its customers preferential fast charging prices and seamless experience

Volvo Cars is outlining its ambition to offer its customers of Recharge cars comprehensive and easy access to public charging. It aims to do so by continuously lowering charging costs across the board for its customers, improving the charging experience, and expanding its charging networks

Volvo Cars is outlining its ambition to offer its customers of Recharge cars comprehensive and easy access to public charging. It aims to do so by continuously lowering charging costs across the board for its customers, improving the charging experience, and expanding its charging networks.

Through a new and deepened collaboration with charging point platform Plugsurfing, Volvo Cars will offer its customers a heavily reduced charging price at Ionity charging points across Europe. Starting July 1, 2021, drivers of pure electric Volvo cars will pay 0,35 EUR/kWh at Ionity’s more than 340 high power charging stations across 24 European countries, during the first 12 months of ownership of a pure electric Volvo car. *

“We are excited to offer our customers one of the most competitive prices for charging at Ionity, one of Europe’s largest public fast charging networks,” said Olivier Loedel, head of electrification ecosystem at Volvo Cars. “This collaboration is a first step in our global ambition to help our customers of Recharge cars travel quickly at a much lower charging cost, wherever they are.”

“The bottom line is that customers want easy access to public charging infrastructure,” says Tatu Kulla, Plugsurfing CEO. “Price and quality of digital infrastructure are key aspects of an excellent user experience. We value the strategic partners who share this vision and seek collaborative solutions.”

To offer its customers a seamless charging experience, Volvo Cars will soon make its refreshed smartphone app, Volvo Cars app **, one consolidated digital charging platform.

It will integrate functionalities including navigation to charging stations, remote control of charging, charging notifications and payments, making every step of charging easier and a trip with an electric Volvo car more convenient than ever before.

“Volvo Cars aims to change the current fragmented public charging landscape into an all-in experience that is convenient and hassle-free,” said Olivier Loedel. “We want to achieve this by providing an integrated digital charging platform for our customers, and easy access to the largest charging networks globally.”

The Volvo Cars app is an updated version of the widely appreciated Volvo on Call app and is designed to offer Volvo Cars’ customers a convenient and continuously updated platform with access to various functionalities and services.

* The preferential prices will become effective via the Plugsurfing card or the Plugsurfing app for customers of pure electric Volvo cars as of July 1, 2021. They will be applicable to new customers for the first 12 months of ownership and to existing customers for 12 months starting from July 1, 2021.

** The availability of the Volvo Cars app differs across markets. Specific compatibility is dependent on car model, year and factory installed equipment.

