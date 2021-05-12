Volvo Cars to evaluate a potential IPO

The Board of Volvo Cars has decided to evaluate the possibility of an initial public offering (IPO) of the company on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange later this year

The Board of Volvo Cars has decided to evaluate the possibility of an initial public offering (IPO) of the company on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange later this year. A final decision to list will be subject to market conditions and there can be no certainty that a listing will proceed. It has also decided to extend chief executive Håkan Samuelsson’s contract to the end of 2022.

A potential listing could be a logical next step on Volvo Cars’ capital market journey and would enable new shareholders to participate in Volvo Cars’ future as the company continues its transformation into a technology driven, fully electrified car brand.

“We have supported the transformation and growth of Volvo Cars for the last 10 years, enabling the company to become a true premium brand with improved profitability,” said Eric Li, Chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding, the parent of Volvo Cars, and Chairman of its Board of Directors. “As we look ahead, Volvo Cars is especially well positioned to deliver continued growth and harness the full potential of electrification and the delivery of safe autonomous drive functions. After a potential listing, Geely Holding would remain a major shareholder.”

“A potential listing on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange could create an opportunity for global investors to participate in our journey to become a leader in the fast-growing premium and intelligent electric vehicle segment while continuing to deliver on what customers expect from the Volvo brand,” said Håkan Samuelsson, chief executive of Volvo Cars.



