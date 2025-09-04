Volvo Cars starts production of the new fully electric Volvo ES90

Volvo Cars has started production of its new, fully electric Volvo ES90 for European markets, marking a significant milestone in Volvo Cars’ journey towards a fully electric future

Designed for a life in balance, the ES90 offers safety, technology and versatility in the sleek shape of a modern, electric sedan. It is the first Volvo car to feature 800-volt technology, enabling longer range and faster charging than any electric Volvo before.

And naturally, it’s designed with our pioneering safety tech at its core, in a package that is set to be another Scandinavian design classic from Volvo Cars. Powered by next-generation core computing and developed using the company’s Superset tech stack, the ES90 is designed to evolve over time through continuous software updates.

Volvo Cars has opened the ES90 order book across several European markets and customer deliveries will start later this year. The ES90 will also become available soon to some of our key markets in Asia Pacific.

“The fully electric ES90 marks a major milestone as Volvo Cars steps into a new era of safety, sustainability and human-centric technology,” says Francesca Gamboni, chief industrial operations officer at Volvo Cars. “With production now underway, we’re reaffirming our commitment to a fully electrified future and proving our ability to innovate and meet customer demands.”

When the ES90 was unveiled in March, it was clear that this car carves out a new space for itself. It combines the refined elegance of a sedan with the adaptability of a fastback, while offering the spacious interior and higher ground clearance typically associated with SUVs.

By blending the best of these three segments, the ES90 stands in a class of its own – a versatile car that does not compromise on comfort or space.

As a fully electric car with zero tailpipe emissions, the ES90 reflects Volvo Cars’ broader commitment to sustainability, from climate-neutral manufacturing to circular economy principles and responsible business practices. It is produced using climate-neutral energy in Volvo Cars’ Chengdu plant, and according to the company’s Life Cycle Assessment report* from July, the ES90 has one of the lowest carbon footprints of any Volvo car to date.

*Follow this link for more information about the ES90 Life Cycle Assessment report.

SOURCE: Volvo Cars