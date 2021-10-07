Volvo Cars starts production of C40 Recharge in Ghent, Belgium

Volvo Cars today started production of the C40 Recharge, its latest fully electric model, at its manufacturing plant in Ghent, Belgium

Volvo Cars today started production of the C40 Recharge, its latest fully electric model, at its manufacturing plant in Ghent, Belgium.

The C40 Recharge is Volvo Cars’ second fully electric car and is the latest in a series of new pure electric cars to be launched in the coming years. By 2030, Volvo Cars aims to sell only fully electric cars, one of the most ambitious electrification strategies in the car industry. It also aims to be a climate neutral company by 2040.

The Ghent plant, one of the company’s largest, is a trailblazer in Volvo Cars’ move towards all-out electrification. It also produces the XC40 Recharge, the fully electric version of the company’s award-winning compact SUV and Volvo Cars’ first fully electric model.

Volvo Cars is increasing electric car capacity at the Ghent facility considerably, to 135,000 cars per year, and already expects more than half of the plant’s production volume in 2022 to consist of fully electric cars.

“The C40 Recharge is a car that represents our future,” said Javier Varela, senior vice president for industrial operations and quality at Volvo Cars. “Our manufacturing operations and a close collaboration with our suppliers are key in achieving our future ambitions in terms of electrification and climate neutrality. Our Ghent plant is ready for an all-electric future and will be an important part of our global industrial network for the years to come.”

The C40 Recharge is the latest manifestation of Volvo Cars’ ambitions for a zero-emission future. The company will roll out several additional electric models in coming years and aims for 50 per cent of its global sales volume to consist of fully electric cars already by 2025, before becoming fully electric by 2030.

A landmark car for the company’s new commercial strategy, the C40 Recharge is available online via volvocars.com in selected markets around the globe. Customers can order from the comfort of their own home or place an online order together with their retailer.

When customers get a new C40 Recharge, it will come with a convenient Care offer including items such as service, warranty, roadside assistance, as well as insurance and home charging options where available.

The C40 Recharge offers the benefits of an SUV, but with a lower and sleeker design. The rear of the C40 Recharge features a striking rear-end design to go with the lower roof line, while the new front design introduces a new face for electric Volvos and includes headlights with state-of-the-art pixel technology.

Inside, the C40 Recharge provides customers with the high seating position that most Volvo drivers prefer, while it is available with colour and deco options unique to the model. It is also the first Volvo model to be completely leather-free.

Like the XC40 Recharge, the C40 Recharge comes with one of the best infotainment systems on the market, jointly developed with Google and based on the Android operating system. It provides consumers with Google apps and services built-in, such as Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play.

Unlimited data enables superior connectivity and the C40 Recharge is designed to receive software updates over the air. That means it will continue to improve over time after it has left the factory.

The propulsion consists of twin electric motors, one on the front and one on the rear axle, powered by a 78kWh battery that can be fast-charged from to 10-80 per cent in about 40 minutes. It offers an anticipated range of around 420 km.

SOURCE: Volvo Cars