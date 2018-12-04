Volvo Cars sets new yearly sales record with volumes up 13.5 per cent in the first 11 months of 2018

Volvo Cars reported a new record in global annual sales as 2018 volumes rose by 13.5 per cent to 582,096 cars for the January-to-November period, compared with 513,055 cars in the same period last year.

The sales result means that with one more month still to go in 2018, Volvo Cars has already beaten 2017’s full-year sales record of 571,577 cars. In November, the company sold 56,034 cars, up 8.3 per cent compared with the same period last year.

Sales of Volvo Cars’ award-winning SUV line-up boosted the result, with growth across all main regions driven in particular by the XC60 and the XC40, which hit showrooms at the beginning of the year. The company’s new V60 and V60 Cross Country also gave a boost to the volumes, while the new US-made S60 saloon is starting to reach dealerships.

During the January-to-November period, US sales grew by a robust 24.5 per cent compared with the same period last year, to 89,437 cars. The strong performance came on the back of growing demand for its SUV line-up, led by the XC60. In November, Volvo Cars sold 8,181 cars, up 4.2 per cent compared with the same month last year.

Retail sales in China reached 118,725 cars in the first 11 months, up 13.8 per cent compared with the same period last year (104,344 cars sold). The locally assembled XC60 and S90 models were the main growth drivers. In November, the company sold 11,450 cars in China.

Europe has also delivered a strong performance so far this year. Total retail sales in the January-to-November period reached 288,369 cars, up 7.3 per cent, helped by strong demand for the new 90 series cars and the new XC60. In November, the company sold 27,797 cars in the region.

November January-November 2017 2018 Change 2017 2018 Change Europe 25,190 27,797 10.3% 268,758 288,369 7.3% China 11,259 11,450 1.7% 104,344 118,725 13.8% US 7,854 8,181 4.2% 71,825 89,437 24.5% Other 7,439 8,606 15.7% 68,128 85,565 25.6% Total 51,742 56,034 8.3% 513,055 582,096 13.5%

Globally, the new Volvo XC60 continued to be the best-selling model in the first 11 months of the year, with 171,178 cars sold (2017: 169,673 units), followed by the XC90, with total sales at 85,159 cars (2017: 76,482) and the Volvo V40/V40 Cross Country at 70,875 cars (2017: 85,289 units). During the first 11 months, a total of 67,104 XC40s were sold, while the S90 generated volumes of 52,034 units (2017: 39,815 units).

SOURCE: Volvo Cars