Volvo Cars sales up 21 per cent in July

Volvo Cars reports global sales of 54,165 cars in July, up 21 per cent compared with the same month last year. This was the eleventh consecutive month of growth year-over-year.
In the first seven months of 2023, the company sold 395,856 cars globally, up 18 per cent compared with the same period last year.
Volvo Cars’ Recharge line-up of chargeable models, with a fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrain, almost doubled compared to July last year. Recharge models accounted for 35 per cent of all Volvo cars sold globally during the month. The share of fully electric cars was 10 per cent.
Sales in Europe reached 20,286 cars, up 28 per cent compared to last year. The share of Recharge models reached 56 per cent of all sales in the region. The share of fully electric car stood at 13 per cent.
Volvo Cars’ sales in the US increased by 57 per cent to 10,785 cars in July. The number of Recharge cars grew by 226 per cent compared to last year and of all cars sold in Volvo Cars’ second biggest market, 29 per cent was a Recharge model.
Sales in China reached 14,182 cars, a decrease of 8 per cent compared to the same month last year. The share of Recharge models accounted for 8 per cent of the total sales in China.
In July, the Volvo XC60 was the top-selling model with sales of 18,259 cars (2022: 16,261 units), followed by the XC40, with total sales at 14,594 cars (2022: 10,640 units) and the XC90 at 8,640 cars (2022: 7,764 units).
|July
|July
|Jan-July
|Jan-July
|2023
|2022
|Change
|2023
|2022
|Change
|Europe
|20,286
|15,893
|28%
|167,229
|135,663
|23%
|Recharge
|11,285
|6,344
|78%
|101,545
|64,890
|56%
|– Fully electric
|2,712
|994
|173%
|42,329
|14,048
|201%
|– Plug-in hybrid
|8,573
|5,350
|60%
|59,216
|50,842
|16%
|China
|14,182
|15,487
|-8%
|92,708
|85,720
|8%
|Recharge
|1,170
|815
|44%
|8,735
|5,857
|49%
|– Fully electric
|253
|342
|-26%
|2,054
|1,228
|67%
|– Plug-in hybrid
|917
|473
|94%
|6,681
|4,629
|44%
|US
|10,785
|6,868
|57%
|70,535
|57,453
|23%
|Recharge
|3,132
|961
|226%
|20,621
|16,866
|22%
|– Fully electric
|1,255
|94
|1235%
|8,858
|3,905
|127%
|– Plug-in hybrid
|1,877
|867
|116%
|11,763
|12,961
|-9%
|Other
|8,912
|6,416
|39%
|65,384
|57,129
|14%
|Recharge
|3,115
|1,476
|111%
|24,219
|15,944
|52%
|– Fully electric
|1,284
|153
|739%
|11,523
|4,622
|149%
|– Plug-in hybrid
|1,831
|1,323
|38%
|12,696
|11,322
|12%
|Total
|54,165
|44,664
|21%
|395,856
|335,965
|18%
|Recharge
|18,702
|9,596
|95%
|155,120
|103,557
|50%
|– Fully electric
|5,504
|1,583
|248%
|64,764
|23,803
|172%
|– Plug-in hybrid
|13,198
|8,013
|65%
|90,356
|79,754
|13%
SOURCE: Volvo Cars