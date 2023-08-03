Volvo Cars sales up 21 per cent in July

Volvo Cars reports global sales of 54,165 cars in July, up 21 per cent compared with the same month last year

Volvo Cars reports global sales of 54,165 cars in July, up 21 per cent compared with the same month last year. This was the eleventh consecutive month of growth year-over-year.

In the first seven months of 2023, the company sold 395,856 cars globally, up 18 per cent compared with the same period last year.

Volvo Cars’ Recharge line-up of chargeable models, with a fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrain, almost doubled compared to July last year. Recharge models accounted for 35 per cent of all Volvo cars sold globally during the month. The share of fully electric cars was 10 per cent.

Sales in Europe reached 20,286 cars, up 28 per cent compared to last year. The share of Recharge models reached 56 per cent of all sales in the region. The share of fully electric car stood at 13 per cent.

Volvo Cars’ sales in the US increased by 57 per cent to 10,785 cars in July. The number of Recharge cars grew by 226 per cent compared to last year and of all cars sold in Volvo Cars’ second biggest market, 29 per cent was a Recharge model.

Sales in China reached 14,182 cars, a decrease of 8 per cent compared to the same month last year. The share of Recharge models accounted for 8 per cent of the total sales in China.

In July, the Volvo XC60 was the top-selling model with sales of 18,259 cars (2022: 16,261 units), followed by the XC40, with total sales at 14,594 cars (2022: 10,640 units) and the XC90 at 8,640 cars (2022: 7,764 units).

July July Jan-July Jan-July 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Europe 20,286 15,893 28% 167,229 135,663 23% Recharge 11,285 6,344 78% 101,545 64,890 56% – Fully electric 2,712 994 173% 42,329 14,048 201% – Plug-in hybrid 8,573 5,350 60% 59,216 50,842 16% China 14,182 15,487 -8% 92,708 85,720 8% Recharge 1,170 815 44% 8,735 5,857 49% – Fully electric 253 342 -26% 2,054 1,228 67% – Plug-in hybrid 917 473 94% 6,681 4,629 44% US 10,785 6,868 57% 70,535 57,453 23% Recharge 3,132 961 226% 20,621 16,866 22% – Fully electric 1,255 94 1235% 8,858 3,905 127% – Plug-in hybrid 1,877 867 116% 11,763 12,961 -9% Other 8,912 6,416 39% 65,384 57,129 14% Recharge 3,115 1,476 111% 24,219 15,944 52% – Fully electric 1,284 153 739% 11,523 4,622 149% – Plug-in hybrid 1,831 1,323 38% 12,696 11,322 12% Total 54,165 44,664 21% 395,856 335,965 18% Recharge 18,702 9,596 95% 155,120 103,557 50% – Fully electric 5,504 1,583 248% 64,764 23,803 172% – Plug-in hybrid 13,198 8,013 65% 90,356 79,754 13%

SOURCE: Volvo Cars