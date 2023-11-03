Volvo Cars’ sales up 10 per cent in October

Volvo Cars reports its 14th consecutive month of growth as global sales reached 59,861 cars in October, up 10 per cent compared to the same period last year

Volvo Cars reports its 14th consecutive month of growth as global sales reached 59,861 cars in October, up 10 per cent compared to the same period last year. The sales increase was primarily driven by the company’s fully electric cars.

For the period January-October 2023, the company sold 569,019 cars, which is 18 per cent higher compared to the same period for 2022.

In October, Volvo Cars’ electrified Recharge models, with a fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrain, made up 36 per cent of all Volvo cars sold globally during the month. Sales of fully electric cars grew by 29 per cent compared to the same period last year and comprised 18 per cent of total sales, which was 12 per cent in October 2022.

For Europe, sales grew to 24,892 cars, an increase of 13 per cent compared to the same month last year. Sales of Recharge cars accounted for 55 per cent of the total sales in the region.

Volvo Cars’ sales in the US grew 19 per cent compared to the same month last year, amounting to 11,296 cars. Sales of fully electric cars grew 49 per cent and Recharge models constituted 27 per cent of all cars sold in the US during October.

Sales in China remained flat in October compared to the same period last year, resulting in 15,041 cars. Recharge cars grew by 27 per cent.

In October, Volvo’s XC60 was the top-selling model with sales reaching 20,212 (2022:17,531), followed by the XC40, with total sales at 17,022 cars (2022: 14,883 units), and XC90 at 7,961 cars (2022: 7,651 units).

October October Jan-Oct Jan-Oct 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Europe 24,892 22,030 13% 233,661 188,046 24% Recharge 13,663 14,287 -4% 138,989 95,601 45% – Fully electric 7,009 6,172 14% 59,775 26,746 123% – Plug-in hybrid 6,654 8,115 -18% 79,214 68,855 15% China 15,041 15,048 0% 138,969 132,792 5% Recharge 1,166 917 27% 12,298 9,168 34% – Fully electric 237 80 196% 2,768 2,025 37% – Plug-in hybrid 929 837 11% 9,530 7,143 33% US 11,296 9,478 19% 103,421 81,694 27% Recharge 3,041 2,528 20% 29,387 21,943 34% – Fully electric 1,240 835 49% 12,083 5,100 137% – Plug-in hybrid 1,801 1,693 6% 17,304 16,843 3% Other 8,632 7,761 11% 92,968 80,772 15% Recharge 3,473 2,265 53% 33,897 21,860 55% – Fully electric 2,003 1,061 89% 16,492 6,646 148% – Plug-in hybrid 1,470 1,204 22% 17,405 15,214 14% Total 59,861 54,317 10% 569,019 483,304 18% Recharge 21,343 19,997 7% 214,571 148,572 44% – Fully electric 10,489 8,148 29% 91,118 40,517 125% – Plug-in hybrid 10,854 11,849 -8% 123,453 108,055 14%

SOURCE: Volvo Cars