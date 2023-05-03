Volvo Cars sales up 10 per cent in April

Volvo Cars reports global sales of 51,976 cars in April, up 10 per cent compared with the same month last year

Volvo Cars reports global sales of 51,976 cars in April, up 10 per cent compared with the same month last year. The sales growth was primarily driven by the company’s fully electric cars.

In April, Volvo Cars’ electrified Recharge models, with a fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrain, made up 40 per cent of all Volvo cars sold globally. For fully electric cars, the same share ended up at 17 per cent.

For the January-April period, Volvo Cars’ sales reached 214,914 cars, up 10 per cent compared to last year.

European sales grew to 20,804 cars for April, up 5 per cent compared to last year. The share of Recharge models reached 63 per cent of overall sales in the region.

Sales in China reached 12,543 cars, up 46 per cent compared to April in 2022. Sales of Volvo Cars’ Recharge models grew 86 per cent, accounting for 10 per cent of the total sales in China.

Sales in the US declined by 4 per cent in April to 9,611 cars. The share of Recharge models reached 31 per cent of overall sales in the region.

In April, the Volvo XC60 was the top-selling model with sales of 16,658 cars (2022: 14,952 units),  followed by the XC40, with total sales at 13,740 cars (2022: 13,876) and the XC90 at 8,179 cars (2022: 8,208 units).

 

April
2023		April 2022
Change		Jan-Apr 2023Jan-Apr 2022
Change
Europe20,80419,8225%93,47584,97910%
Recharge13,01610,19728%58,07144,30731%
 – Fully electric5,4282,73299%26,47510,324156%
 – Plug-in hybrid7,5887,4652%31,59633,983-7%
China12,5438,57946%49,00044,27711%
Recharge1,26067786%5,0903,82033%
 – Fully electric34219080%1,268625103%
 – Plug-in hybrid91848789%3,8223,19520%
US9,61110,022-4%36,09432,77910%
Recharge2,9464,421-33%10,65710,4392%
 – Fully electric1,356793 71%4,1382,45169%
 – Plug-in hybrid1,5903,628-56%6,5197,988-18%
Other9,0188,7273%36,34533,4109%
Recharge3,4062,80222%14,2139,30553%
 – Fully electric1,70499471%7,0183,030132%
 – Plug-in hybrid1,7021,808-6%7,1956,27515%
Total51,97647,15010%214,914195,44510%
Recharge20,62818,09714%88,03167,87130%
 – Fully electric8,8304,70988%38,89916,430137%
 – Plug-in hybrid11,79813,388-12%49,13251,441-5%

SOURCE: Volvo Cars

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here