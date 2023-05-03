Volvo Cars sales up 10 per cent in April

Volvo Cars reports global sales of 51,976 cars in April, up 10 per cent compared with the same month last year

Volvo Cars reports global sales of 51,976 cars in April, up 10 per cent compared with the same month last year. The sales growth was primarily driven by the company’s fully electric cars.

In April, Volvo Cars’ electrified Recharge models, with a fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrain, made up 40 per cent of all Volvo cars sold globally. For fully electric cars, the same share ended up at 17 per cent.

For the January-April period, Volvo Cars’ sales reached 214,914 cars, up 10 per cent compared to last year.

European sales grew to 20,804 cars for April, up 5 per cent compared to last year. The share of Recharge models reached 63 per cent of overall sales in the region.

Sales in China reached 12,543 cars, up 46 per cent compared to April in 2022. Sales of Volvo Cars’ Recharge models grew 86 per cent, accounting for 10 per cent of the total sales in China.

Sales in the US declined by 4 per cent in April to 9,611 cars. The share of Recharge models reached 31 per cent of overall sales in the region.

In April, the Volvo XC60 was the top-selling model with sales of 16,658 cars (2022: 14,952 units), followed by the XC40, with total sales at 13,740 cars (2022: 13,876) and the XC90 at 8,179 cars (2022: 8,208 units).

Change Europe 20,804 19,822 5% 93,475 84,979 10% Recharge 13,016 10,197 28% 58,071 44,307 31% – Fully electric 5,428 2,732 99% 26,475 10,324 156% – Plug-in hybrid 7,588 7,465 2% 31,596 33,983 -7% China 12,543 8,579 46% 49,000 44,277 11% Recharge 1,260 677 86% 5,090 3,820 33% – Fully electric 342 190 80% 1,268 625 103% – Plug-in hybrid 918 487 89% 3,822 3,195 20% US 9,611 10,022 -4% 36,094 32,779 10% Recharge 2,946 4,421 -33% 10,657 10,439 2% – Fully electric 1,356 793 71% 4,138 2,451 69% – Plug-in hybrid 1,590 3,628 -56% 6,519 7,988 -18% Other 9,018 8,727 3% 36,345 33,410 9% Recharge 3,406 2,802 22% 14,213 9,305 53% – Fully electric 1,704 994 71% 7,018 3,030 132% – Plug-in hybrid 1,702 1,808 -6% 7,195 6,275 15% Total 51,976 47,150 10% 214,914 195,445 10% Recharge 20,628 18,097 14% 88,031 67,871 30% – Fully electric 8,830 4,709 88% 38,899 16,430 137% – Plug-in hybrid 11,798 13,388 -12% 49,132 51,441 -5%

