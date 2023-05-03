Volvo Cars sales up 10 per cent in April

Volvo Cars reports global sales of 51,976 cars in April, up 10 per cent compared with the same month last year. The sales growth was primarily driven by the company’s fully electric cars.
In April, Volvo Cars’ electrified Recharge models, with a fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrain, made up 40 per cent of all Volvo cars sold globally. For fully electric cars, the same share ended up at 17 per cent.
For the January-April period, Volvo Cars’ sales reached 214,914 cars, up 10 per cent compared to last year.
European sales grew to 20,804 cars for April, up 5 per cent compared to last year. The share of Recharge models reached 63 per cent of overall sales in the region.
Sales in China reached 12,543 cars, up 46 per cent compared to April in 2022. Sales of Volvo Cars’ Recharge models grew 86 per cent, accounting for 10 per cent of the total sales in China.
Sales in the US declined by 4 per cent in April to 9,611 cars. The share of Recharge models reached 31 per cent of overall sales in the region.
In April, the Volvo XC60 was the top-selling model with sales of 16,658 cars (2022: 14,952 units), followed by the XC40, with total sales at 13,740 cars (2022: 13,876) and the XC90 at 8,179 cars (2022: 8,208 units).
|April
2023
|April 2022
Change
|Jan-Apr 2023
|Jan-Apr 2022
Change
|Europe
|20,804
|19,822
|5%
|93,475
|84,979
|10%
|Recharge
|13,016
|10,197
|28%
|58,071
|44,307
|31%
|– Fully electric
|5,428
|2,732
|99%
|26,475
|10,324
|156%
|– Plug-in hybrid
|7,588
|7,465
|2%
|31,596
|33,983
|-7%
|China
|12,543
|8,579
|46%
|49,000
|44,277
|11%
|Recharge
|1,260
|677
|86%
|5,090
|3,820
|33%
|– Fully electric
|342
|190
|80%
|1,268
|625
|103%
|– Plug-in hybrid
|918
|487
|89%
|3,822
|3,195
|20%
|US
|9,611
|10,022
|-4%
|36,094
|32,779
|10%
|Recharge
|2,946
|4,421
|-33%
|10,657
|10,439
|2%
|– Fully electric
|1,356
|793
|71%
|4,138
|2,451
|69%
|– Plug-in hybrid
|1,590
|3,628
|-56%
|6,519
|7,988
|-18%
|Other
|9,018
|8,727
|3%
|36,345
|33,410
|9%
|Recharge
|3,406
|2,802
|22%
|14,213
|9,305
|53%
|– Fully electric
|1,704
|994
|71%
|7,018
|3,030
|132%
|– Plug-in hybrid
|1,702
|1,808
|-6%
|7,195
|6,275
|15%
|Total
|51,976
|47,150
|10%
|214,914
|195,445
|10%
|Recharge
|20,628
|18,097
|14%
|88,031
|67,871
|30%
|– Fully electric
|8,830
|4,709
|88%
|38,899
|16,430
|137%
|– Plug-in hybrid
|11,798
|13,388
|-12%
|49,132
|51,441
|-5%
SOURCE: Volvo Cars