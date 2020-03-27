Volvo Cars restructures executive management

Volvo Cars is restructuring its executive management, starting 14 April, to effectively position the company to capture business opportunities from the transformation of the automotive industry.

Under the new structure, Volvo Cars will create four new areas reporting to chief executive Håkan Samuelsson. The organisation is designed to ensure quicker decision-making and faster execution, further developing the nimble way of working already existing within Volvo Cars.

“We have the ambition to be leaders in the transformation of our business and this requires a leadership providing clarity for fast execution. This is the purpose behind the changes we now make in our executive management structure” said Håkan Samuelsson. “We have made many steps in the right direction in recent years and with this restructuring we will strengthen the leadership to continue that journey”.

The commercial operations area will be led by Lex Kerssemakers, currently in charge of Direct Consumer Business. It will include the three regional organisations of EMEA, Americas and APAC as well as car services, online business and marketing & brand.

Javier Varela, currently leading Manufacturing and Logistics, will lead a new industrial operations and quality area, which will continue to include manufacturing and logistics as well as procurement and quality.

Product Creation, will be led by Henrik Green and includes research & development, design, product strategy and all digital areas, both internally and consumer-facing.

A fourth area, Corporate Functions, will be created to strengthen the company’s people-first culture across the business. It will be led by Hanna Fager, currently leading People Experience (HR) and will add facilities management, government affairs, sustainability and communication to the People Experience area.

Group Legal & Corporate Governance, under Maria Hemberg and Group Finance, under Carla De Geyesleer are not affected and will remain as stand-alone functions, reporting to Mr Samuelsson.

The new organisation will be tasked with executing the company’s ambitious plans in coming years. By the middle of this decade Volvo Cars aims for half of its global sales to be fully electric cars and to establish five million direct consumer relationships.

Volvo Cars is also committed to an ongoing reduction of its carbon footprint across its entire operations, with the ambition to be a climate-neutral company by 2040. As a first concrete action towards this ambition, it aims to reduce its CO2 emission per car by 40 per cent between 2018 and 2025.

SOURCE: Volvo Cars