Volvo Cars reports September sales

Volvo Cars reported global sales of 63,212 cars in September, up 1 per cent compared to the same period last year. The total sales for the period of January through September amounted to 514,294 cars globally, a decrease of 8 per cent compared to the same period 2024.
In Europe, sales reached 31,723 cars in September, up 1 per cent compared to the same period last year. The sales of Volvo Cars’ electrified models decreased by 6 per cent compared to the same period last year, and the share of electrified models accounted for 61 per cent of all cars sold in Europe during September.
Sales in the US increased 3 per cent in September, totalling 8,758 cars. Sales of electrified models decreased by 21 per cent compared to the same period last year.
Volvo Cars’ sales in China reached 12,166 cars, down 6 per cent compared to September 2024. Sales of electrified models stood at 2,021 cars sold, an increase of 48 per cent compared to the same period last year.
In September, the Volvo XC60 was the top-selling model with sales of 20,496 cars (2024: 18,096), followed by the XC40/EX40, with total sales of 15,904 cars (2024: 13,930) and the XC90 at 8,252 cars (2024: 8,546).
|September 2025
|September 2024
|Change
|Jan-Sep 2025
|Jan-Sep 2024
|Change
|Europe
|31,723
|31,276
|1%
|242,696
|274,419
|-12%
|Electrified Models
|19,474
|20,714
|-6%
|148,887
|178,645
|-17%
|– Fully electric
|9,939
|11,760
|-15%
|70,667
|103,460
|-32%
|– Plug-in hybrid
|9,535
|8,954
|6%
|78,220
|75,185
|4%
|Mild hybrids/ICE
|12,249
|10,562
|16%
|93,809
|95,774
|-2%
|China
|12,166
|12,915
|-6%
|105,312
|113,037
|-7%
|Electrified models
|2,021
|1,363
|48%
|11,562
|9,982
|16%
|– Fully electric
|382
|256
|49%
|1,815
|2,958
|-39%
|– Plug-in hybrid
|1,639
|1,107
|48%
|9,747
|7,024
|39%
|Mild hybrids/ICE
|10,145
|11,552
|-12%
|93,750
|103,055
|-9%
|US
|8,758
|8,518
|3%
|90,701
|89,547
|1%
|Electrified models
|2,690
|3,416
|-21%
|27,897
|29,762
|-6%
|– Fully electric
|1,009
|666
|52%
|8,612
|3,755
|129%
|– Plug-in hybrid
|1,681
|2,750
|-39%
|19,285
|26,007
|-26%
|Mild hybrids/ICE
|6,068
|5,102
|19%
|62,804
|59,785
|5%
|Other
|10,565
|9,749
|8%
|75,585
|83,919
|-10%
|Electrified models
|5,426
|4,681
|16%
|38,971
|38,360
|2%
|– Fully electric
|3,481
|2,561
|36%
|24,043
|23,378
|3%
|– Plug-in hybrid
|1,945
|2,120
|-8%
|14,928
|14,982
|0%
|Mild hybrids/ICE
|5,139
|5,068
|1%
|36,614
|45,559
|-20%
|Total
|63,212
|62,458
|1%
|514,294
|560,922
|-8%
|Electrified models
|29,611
|30,174
|-2%
|227,317
|256,749
|-11%
|– Fully electric
|14,811
|15,243
|-3%
|105,137
|133,551
|-21%
|– Plug-in hybrid
|14,800
|14,931
|-1%
|122,180
|123,198
|-1%
|Mild hybrids/ICE
|33,601
|32,284
|4%
|286,977
|304,173
|-6%
SOURCE: Volvo Cars