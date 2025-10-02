Volvo Cars reports September sales

Volvo Cars reported global sales of 63,212 cars in September, up 1 per cent compared to the same period last year

Volvo Cars reported global sales of 63,212 cars in September, up 1 per cent compared to the same period last year. The total sales for the period of January through September amounted to 514,294 cars globally, a decrease of 8 per cent compared to the same period 2024.

In Europe, sales reached 31,723 cars in September, up 1 per cent compared to the same period last year. The sales of Volvo Cars’ electrified models decreased by 6 per cent compared to the same period last year, and the share of electrified models accounted for 61 per cent of all cars sold in Europe during September.

Sales in the US increased 3 per cent in September, totalling 8,758 cars. Sales of electrified models decreased by 21 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Volvo Cars’ sales in China reached 12,166 cars, down 6 per cent compared to September 2024. Sales of electrified models stood at 2,021 cars sold, an increase of 48 per cent compared to the same period last year.

In September, the Volvo XC60 was the top-selling model with sales of 20,496 cars (2024: 18,096), followed by the XC40/EX40, with total sales of 15,904 cars (2024: 13,930) and the XC90 at 8,252 cars (2024: 8,546).

September 2025 September 2024 Change Jan-Sep 2025 Jan-Sep 2024 Change Europe 31,723 31,276 1% 242,696 274,419 -12% Electrified Models 19,474 20,714 -6% 148,887 178,645 -17% – Fully electric 9,939 11,760 -15% 70,667 103,460 -32% – Plug-in hybrid 9,535 8,954 6% 78,220 75,185 4% Mild hybrids/ICE 12,249 10,562 16% 93,809 95,774 -2% China 12,166 12,915 -6% 105,312 113,037 -7% Electrified models 2,021 1,363 48% 11,562 9,982 16% – Fully electric 382 256 49% 1,815 2,958 -39% – Plug-in hybrid 1,639 1,107 48% 9,747 7,024 39% Mild hybrids/ICE 10,145 11,552 -12% 93,750 103,055 -9% US 8,758 8,518 3% 90,701 89,547 1% Electrified models 2,690 3,416 -21% 27,897 29,762 -6% – Fully electric 1,009 666 52% 8,612 3,755 129% – Plug-in hybrid 1,681 2,750 -39% 19,285 26,007 -26% Mild hybrids/ICE 6,068 5,102 19% 62,804 59,785 5% Other 10,565 9,749 8% 75,585 83,919 -10% Electrified models 5,426 4,681 16% 38,971 38,360 2% – Fully electric 3,481 2,561 36% 24,043 23,378 3% – Plug-in hybrid 1,945 2,120 -8% 14,928 14,982 0% Mild hybrids/ICE 5,139 5,068 1% 36,614 45,559 -20% Total 63,212 62,458 1% 514,294 560,922 -8% Electrified models 29,611 30,174 -2% 227,317 256,749 -11% – Fully electric 14,811 15,243 -3% 105,137 133,551 -21% – Plug-in hybrid 14,800 14,931 -1% 122,180 123,198 -1% Mild hybrids/ICE 33,601 32,284 4% 286,977 304,173 -6%

