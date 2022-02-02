Volvo Cars reports sales of 47,561 cars in January, share of electrified cars over 30 per cent

Volvo Cars reports sales of 47, 561 cars in January, a decline by 20.2 per cent compared with the same month last year. Demand for Volvo Cars products remains strong

While production has continued to gradually improve, retail deliveries were held back due to an increase of cars in transit. The supply situation continues to ease, but component shortages will remain a constraining factor for Volvo Cars and the auto industry.

Sales of Volvo Cars’ Recharge models increased by 11.5 per cent in January year-on-year, accounting for 31.7 per cent of all Volvo cars sold globally during the month. Sales of fully electric cars during the month more than doubled compared with the same month last year and made up 6.6 per cent of total sales.

European sales for the month fell 24.8 per cent to 18,691 cars sold. Recharge models made up 53.1 per cent of total European sales during the month.

In China, sales declined by 23.6 per cent to 14,629 cars in January.

US sales reached 7,110 cars in January, down 12.8 per cent compared with the same month last year.

In January 2022, the XC60 was the company’s top selling model with 14,516 cars (2021: 17,053 units), followed by the XC40 with 12,286 cars (2021: 17,770 units) and the XC90 with sales of 7,243 cars (2021: 7,564 units).

January 2021 2022 Europe 24,864 18,691 Recharge 10,154 9,926 – Plug-in hybrid 9,078 7,940 – Fully electric 1,076 1,986 China 19,160 14,629 Recharge 879 1,147 – Plug-in hybrid 777 1,039 – Fully electric 102 108 US 8,151 7,110 Recharge 815 1,908 – Plug-in hybrid 672 1,480 – Fully electric 143 428 Other 7,413 7,131 Recharge 1,666 2,090 – Plug-in hybrid 1,648 1,485 – Fully electric 18 605 Total 59,588 47,561 Recharge 13,514 15,071 – Plug-in hybrid 12,175 11,944 – Fully electric 1,339 3,127

SOURCE: Volvo Cars