Volvo Cars reports sales of 42,067 cars in February, share of electrified cars increased to 33%

Volvo Cars reports sales of 42,067 cars in February, a decline by 17.2 per cent compared with the same month last year. Demand for Volvo Cars products remains strong.

As the supply chain constraints continue to slowly ease, production is improving month over month. The company is approaching its year-ago production levels, which is still below ambition. Production volumes will typically impact retail deliveries with a delay of 2-3 months.

Supply shortages will remain a constraining factor for Volvo Cars and the auto industry. The escalating military conflict in Ukraine may have a negative impact on the supply chain as military conflicts cause disturbances to transport and economic activity in surrounding regions. The company is carefully monitoring the situation.

Sales of Volvo Cars’ Recharge models made up for 33.0 per cent of all Volvo cars sold globally during the month. Sales of fully electric cars increased by 229.5 per cent compared with the same month last year and made up 7.9 per cent of total sales.

In the first two months of the year, Volvo Cars sold 89,628 cars, a decline by 18.8 per cent compared with the same period last year. Recharge sales increased by 7.0 per cent in the first two months of the year, compared with the same period last year, accounting for 32.3 per cent of total sales. Fully electric cars increased by 174.9 per cent and made up 7.2 per cent of total sales during the period.

European sales in February fell 18.6 per cent to 19,512 cars sold, with Recharge models making up more than half of total European sales during the month. In the first two months of the year, Volvo Cars sold 38,203 cars in Europe, down 21.8 per cent compared with the same period last year.

In China, sales declined by 13.8 per cent to 8,691 cars in February. In the first two months of the year, Volvo Cars sold 23,320 cars in China, a decline of 20.3 per cent compared with the same period last year.

US sales reached 6,219 cars in February, down 32.1 per cent compared with the same month last year. In the first two months of the year, Volvo Cars sold 13,329 cars in the US, down 23.0 percent compared with the same period last year.

In February 2022, the XC60 was the company’s top selling model with 13,503 cars (2021: 14,463 units), followed by the XC40 with 12,611 cars (2021: 15,818 units) and the XC90 with sales of 5,582 cars (2021: 6,808 units).



February January- February 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Europe 19,512 23,963 -18.6% 38,203 48,827 -21.8% Recharge 9,894 10,417 -5.0% 19,820 20,571 -3.7% – Plug-in hybrid 7,684 9,564 -19.7% 15,624 18,642 -16.2% – Fully electric 2,210 853 159.1% 4,196 1,929 117.5% China 8,691 10,083 -13.8% 23,320 29,243 20.3% Recharge 682 308 121.4% 1,829 1,187 54.1% – Plug-in hybrid 618 274 125.5% 1,657 1,051 57.7% – Fully electric 64 34 88.2% 172 136 26.5% US 6,219 9,164 -32.1% 13,329 17,315 -23.0% Recharge 1,680 1,038 61.8% 3,588 1,853 93.6% – Plug-in hybrid 1,124 913 23.1% 2,604 1,585 64.3% – Fully electric 556 125 344.8% 984 268 267.2% Other 7,645 7,585 0.8% 14,776 14,998 -1.5% Recharge 1,609 1,773 -9.2% 3,699 3,439 7.6% – Plug-in hybrid 1,101 1,772 37.9% 2,586 3,420 -24.4% – Fully electric 508 1 50,700.0% 1,113 19 5,757.9% Total 42,067 50,795 -17.2% 89,628 110,383 -18.8% Recharge 13,865 13,536 2.4% 28,936 27,050 7.0% – Plug-in hybrid 10,527 12,523 -15.9% 22,471 24,698 -9.0% – Fully electric 3,338 1,013 229.5% 6,465 2,352 174.9%

SOURCE: Volvo Cars