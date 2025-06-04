Volvo Cars reports May sales

Volvo Cars reported global sales of 59,822 cars in May, down 12 per cent compared to the same period last year.
The company’s sales of electrified models – fully electric and plug-in hybrid models – accounted for 44 per cent of all cars sold during May and decreased by 20 per cent compared to the same period last year. The share of fully electric cars constituted 21 per cent of all cars sold for the month, while the share of plug-in hybrid models accounted for 23 per cent.
In May, the XC60 was the top-selling model with sales of 19,408 cars (2024: 20,507), followed by the XC40/EX40, with total sales of 14,892 cars (2024: 13,640) and the XC90 at 8,794 cars (2024: 9,072).
|May-25
|May-24
|Change
|Jan-May 2025
|Jan-May 2024
|Change
|Total
|59,822
|68,034
|-12%
|290,922
|316,559
|-8%
|Electrified models
|26,344
|32,768
|-20%
|127,212
|139,286
|-9%
|– Fully electric
|12,391
|17,064
|-27%
|56,537
|72,325
|-22%
|– Plug-in hybrid
|13,953
|15,704
|-11%
|70,675
|66,961
|6%
|Mild hybrids/ICE
|33,478
|35,266
|-5%
|163,710
|177,273
|-8%
SOURCE: Volvo Cars