Volvo Cars reports May sales

Volvo Cars reported global sales of 59,822 cars in May, down 12 per cent compared to the same period last year.

The company’s sales of electrified models – fully electric and plug-in hybrid models – accounted for 44 per cent of all cars sold during May and decreased by 20 per cent compared to the same period last year. The share of fully electric cars constituted 21 per cent of all cars sold for the month, while the share of plug-in hybrid models accounted for 23 per cent.

In May, the XC60 was the top-selling model with sales of 19,408 cars (2024: 20,507), followed by the XC40/EX40, with total sales of 14,892 cars (2024: 13,640) and the XC90 at 8,794 cars (2024: 9,072).

May-25 May-24 Change Jan-May 2025 Jan-May 2024 Change Total 59,822 68,034 -12% 290,922 316,559 -8% Electrified models 26,344 32,768 -20% 127,212 139,286 -9% – Fully electric 12,391 17,064 -27% 56,537 72,325 -22% – Plug-in hybrid 13,953 15,704 -11% 70,675 66,961 6% Mild hybrids/ICE 33,478 35,266 -5% 163,710 177,273 -8%

SOURCE: Volvo Cars