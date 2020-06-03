Volvo Cars reports global sales of 44,830 cars in May

Volvo Cars sold 44,830 cars in May, down 25.5 per cent compared with the same month last year, as sales and showroom traffic trends in Europe improved and sales in China continued to grow.

In the US, sales recovered quicker than expected as more states loosened restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the January to May period, Volvo Cars global sales reached 208,479 cars, down 25.0 per cent compared with the same period last year.

China sales in May reached 15,132 cars, up 21.8 per cent as compared with the same month last year. In the first five months of the year sales declined by 7.1 percent, compared with the same period last year.

US sales in May stood at 9,519 cars, down 2.5 per cent per cent, compared with the same month last year as sales bounced back strongly as states started to open up. Between January and May, US sales declined by 18.2 per cent to 32,870 cars, compared with the same period last year.

Sales in Europe during the month of May continued to be impacted by restriced movements as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but showed signs of recovery compared with the previous month as more countries in the region started to open up.

Volvo Cars’ sales in Europe reached 14,965 cars in May, down 49.6 per cent versus the same month last year. In the the first five months of the year, sales declined by 34.3 per cent year-on-year.

In May, the XC60 mid-size SUV was the top selling model for the company, followed by the compact XC40 SUV and the large XC90 SUV. During the month, SUVs accounted for 68.5 per cent of the company’s total sales, up from 61.0 per cent in same month last year.

The share of Volvo Cars’ Recharge line-up of chargeable Volvo models doubled in the first five months, compared with the same period last year. Recharge is the overarching brandname for all chargeable Volvo models with a fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrain.

A detailed break-up of regional sales is given below:

May January-May 2019 2020 Change 2019 2020 Change Europe 29,681 14,965 -49.6% 144,164 94,758 -34.3% China 12,425 15,132 21.8% 54,503 50,636 -7.1% US 9,761 9,519 -2.5% 40,186 32,870 -18.2% Other 8,329 5,214 -37.4% 39,198 30,215 -22.9% Total 60,196 44,830 -25.5% 278,051 208,479 -25.0%

During the first five months, the XC60 was the company’s top selling model with total sales of 61,064 cars (2019: 80,314 cars), followed by the XC40 with 50,867 cars (2019: 50,278 cars) and the XC90 with 29,324 cars (2019: 38,648 cars).

SOURCE: Volvo Cars