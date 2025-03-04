Volvo Cars reports February sales

Volvo Cars reported global sales of 50,662 cars in February, up 1 per cent compared to the same period last year

Volvo Cars reported global sales of 50,662 cars in February, up 1 per cent compared to the same period last year.

The company’s sales of electrified models – fully electric and plug-in hybrid models – decreased 3 per cent compared to the same period last year and accounted for 43 per cent of all cars sold during February. The share of fully electric cars constituted 18 per cent of all cars sold for the month while the share of plug-in hybrid models accounted for 24 per cent.

In February, the XC60 was the top-selling model with sales of 17,658 cars (2024: 16,026), followed by the XC40/EX40, with total sales of 11,763 cars (2024: 13,193) and the XC90 at 7,607 cars (2024: 7,299).

February 2025 February 2024 Change Jan-Feb 2025 Jan-Feb 2024 Change Total 50,662 50,315 1% 101,482 103,717 -2% Electrified models 21,598 22,266 -3% 43,996 41,437 6% – Fully electric 9,330 10,924 -15% 19,035 20,150 -6% – Plug-in hybrid 12,268 11,342 8% 24,961 21,287 17% Mild hybrids/ICE 29,064 28,049 4% 57,486 62,280 -8%

SOURCE: Volvo Cars