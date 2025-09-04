Volvo Cars reports August sales

Volvo Cars reported global sales of 48,029 cars in August, down 9 per cent compared to the same period last year

The company’s sales of electrified models – fully electric and plug-in hybrid models – accounted for 43 per cent of all cars sold during August and decreased by 17 per cent compared to the same period last year. The share of fully electric cars constituted 20 per cent of all cars sold for the month, while the share of plug-in hybrid models accounted for 23 per cent.

In August, the XC60 was the top-selling model with sales of 17,366 cars (2024: 14,723), followed by the XC40/EX40, with total sales of 9,404 cars (2024: 10,668) and the XC90 at 7,246 cars (2024: 7,292).

August August Jan-Aug Jan-Aug 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Total 48,029 52,944 -9% 451,082 498,464 -10% Electrified models 20,715 25,028 -17% 197,706 226,575 -13% – Fully electric 9,604 13,418 -28% 90,326 118,308 -24% – Plug-in hybrid 11,111 11,610 -4% 107,380 108,267 -1% Mild hybrids/ICE 27,314 27,916 -2% 253,376 271,889 -7%

SOURCE: Volvo Cars