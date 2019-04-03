Volvo Cars reports 9.4 per cent growth in the first quarter of 2019

Volvo Cars’ sales momentum continued in the first three months of 2019, after the company reported a 9.4 per cent growth in global sales for the January-March quarter, compared with the same period last year.

Total sales in the first quarter reached 161,320 cars, with all the key regions of China, US and Europe reporting volume growth.

The first quarter sales increase was on the back of continued strong demand for Volvo’s award winning SUV range led by the XC60, and followed by the XC40 and XC90. The company’s most recent models, the V60 estate and the US-built S60 sedan, also contributed to the increased volumes.

In March, Volvo sold a total of 67,457 cars – up 7 per cent compared with the same month last year.

The company’s European sales for the first three months amounted to 86,520 cars, up 8.8 per cent compared with the same period last year. The growth follows strong demand for the XC40 and XC60 SUVs and the V60 estate. In March total sales reached 37,325, up 3.9 per cent compared with March 2018.

Volvo’s sales in China during the first quarter reached 29,886 cars, up 3.9 per cent compared with the same period last year. The growth was driven by demand for the locally built XC60 and S90 models. In March the company sold 11,413 cars, up 6.7 per cent compared with the same period last year.

US sales for the company in January-March reached 22,058 cars, up 9.8 per cent compared with the same period last year. The growth was led by the XC90 and XC60 SUVs. In March total sales reached 9,569 cars, up 16.2 per cent compared with the same month last year.

A detailed regional break-up of sales is given below.

March January-March 2018 2019 Change 2018 2019 Change Europe 35,941 37,325 3.9% 79,512 86,520 8.8% China 10,700 11,413 6.7% 28,768 29,886 3.9% US 8,233 9,569 16.2% 20,083 22,058 9.8% Other 8,164 9,150 12.1% 19,044 22,856 20% Total 63,038 67,457 7% 147,407 161,320 9.4%

In March, the XC60 was the top selling model with sales reaching 18,036 cars (2018: 16,277), followed by the XC40, with total sales at 12,614 cars (2018: 4,261 units), and the Volvo XC90 at 9,801 cars (2018: 9,583 units).

SOURCE: Volvo Cars