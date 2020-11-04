Volvo Cars reports 7.1 per cent global sales growth in October

Volvo Cars global sales continued to grow in October, with volumes up 7.1 per cent compared with the same period last year, driven by double digit sales increases in China and the US.

The company sold 65,290 cars during the month and the volume growth was driven by a continued strong demand for Volvo Cars’ award-winning SUV range.

The share of Recharge models, with a fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrain, more than doubled in the first ten months, compared with the same period last year, and now make up 16.0 per cent of global sales. In Europe, the share was 27.0 per cent the same period.

In the first ten months, Volvo Cars sold 516,418 cars, down 9.2 per cent compared with the same period last year.

In China, sales reached 16,723 cars, up 19.1 per cent compared with October last year. In the first ten months of the year, sales grew by 5.2 per cent, compared with the same period last year.

US sales in October continued to grow year-on-year during the month and reached 10,691 cars, up 21.4 per cent compared with the same month last year. In the first ten months, US sales declined by 2.3 per cent to 84,295 cars, compared with the same period last year.

Volvo Cars’ sales in Europe reached 28,154 cars in October, down 4.6 per cent versus the same month last year. In the the first ten months of the year, sales declined by 17.6 per cent year-on-year.

In October, the XC40 compact SUV was the top selling model for Volvo Cars, followed by the XC60 mid-size SUV and the XC90 large SUV. During the month, SUVs accounted for 73.3 per cent of the company’s total sales, up from 65.3 per cent in same month last year.

A detailed break-up of regional sales is given below:

October January-October 2019 2020 Change 2019 2020 Change Europe 29,510 28,154 -4.6% 277,120 228,215 -17.6% China 14,039 16,723 19.1% 123,551 130,001 5.2% US 8,807 10,691 21.4% 86,239 84,295 -2.3% Other 8,603 9,772 13.0% 81,753 73,953 -9.6% Total 60,959 65,290 7.1% 568,663 516,418 -9.2%

During the first ten months, the XC60 was the top selling model with total sales of 149,855 cars (2019: 163,827 cars), followed by the XC40 with 142,159 cars (2019: 108,295 cars) and the XC90 with 70,195 cars (2019: 80,010 cars)

SOURCE: Volvo Cars