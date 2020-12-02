Volvo Cars reports 6.4 per cent global sales growth in November, US sales recover

Volvo Cars global sales continued to grow in November, with volumes up 6.4 per cent compared with the same period last year. The sales increase was driven by a strong performance in China and in the US, where losses from earlier COVID-19 shut downs were fully recovered.

The company sold 66,579 cars during the month and the volume growth was driven by a continued strong demand for Volvo Cars’ award-winning SUV range.

The share of Recharge models, with a fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrain, more than doubled in the first eleven months, compared with the same period last year, and now make up 16.4 per cent of global sales. In Europe, the share was 27.8 per cent the same period.

In the first eleven months, Volvo Cars sold 582,997 cars, down 7.6 per cent compared with the same period last year.

In China, sales reached an all time high 18,032 cars, up 24.3 per cent compared with November last year. In the first eleven months of the year, sales grew by 7.2 per cent, compared with the same period last year.

US sales in November continued to grow year-on-year during the month and reached 11,590 cars, up 20.3 per cent compared with the same month last year. In the first eleven months, US sales were flat at 95,885 cars, compared with the same period last year.

Volvo Cars’ sales in Europe reached 26,094 cars in November, down 10.8 per cent versus the same month last year. In the the first eleven months of the year, sales declined by 17.0 per cent year-on-year.

In November, the XC60 mid-size SUV was the top selling model for Volvo Cars, followed by the XC40 compact SUV and the XC90 large SUV. During the month, SUVs accounted for 73.4 per cent of the company’s total sales, up from 68.0 per cent in same month last year.

A detailed break-up of regional sales is given below:

November January-November 2019 2020 Change 2019 2020 Change Europe 29,261 26,094 -10.8% 306,381 254,309 -17.0% China 14,502 18,032 24.3% 138,053 148,033 7.2% US 9,635 11,590 20.3% 95,874 95,885 0.0% Other 9,152 10,863 18.7% 90,905 84,770 -6.7% Total 62,550 66,579 6.4% 631,213 582,997 -7.6%

During the first eleven months, the XC60 was the top selling model with total sales of 169,445 cars (2019: 182,782 cars), followed by the XC40 with 161,329 cars (2019: 123,403 cars) and the XC90 with 80,275 cars (2019: 89,697 cars)

SOURCE: Volvo Cars