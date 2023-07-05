Volvo Cars reports 33 per cent global sales growth in June

Volvo Cars reports global sales of 66,379 cars in June, up 33 per cent compared with the same month last year

Volvo Cars reports global sales of 66,379 cars in June, up 33 per cent compared with the same month last year. The overall sales increase was driven by the company´s fully electric cars which quadrupled compared to the same period last year. Furthermore, figures from June 2022 were negatively affected by lower production due to last year’s supply chain constraints.

For the first six months of the year, Volvo Cars sales reached 341,691 cars, up 17 per cent compared to the same period during 2022.

Volvo Cars’ Recharge line-up of chargeable models, with a fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrain, increased by 129 per cent in June, accounting for 37 per cent of all Volvo cars sold globally during the month. The share of fully electric cars stood at 14 per cent.

In Europe, sales grew 70 per cent to 27,196 cars, compared to last year. The share of Recharge models reached 58 per cent of overall sales in the region. For the first six months of the year, sales increased 23 per cent to 146, 943 cars.

US sales reached 12,933 cars in June, up 53 percent compared to last year. Sales of Volvo Cars’ Recharge models grew 79 per cent and the share of total sales ended up at 29 per cent. For the first half year of 2023 sales in US reached 59,750, an increase of 18 per cent.

Sales in China reached 15,405 cars, a decrease of 7 per cent compared to the same month last year. The share of Recharge models accounted for 8 per cent of the total sales in China.

In June, the Volvo XC60 was the top-selling model with sales of 21,053 cars (2022: 18,275 units), followed by the XC40, with total sales at 18,170 cars (2022: 10,194 units) and the XC90 at 9,895 cars (2022: 9,949 units).

June June H1 H1 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Europe 27,196 16,039 70% 146,943 119,770 23% Recharge 15,708 5,426 189% 90,260 58,546 54% – Fully electric 5,487 883 521% 39,617 13,054 203% – Plug-in hybrid 10,221 4,543 125% 50,643 45,492 11% China 15,405 16,468 -6% 78,526 70,233 12% Recharge 1,294 675 92% 7,565 5,042 50% – Fully electric 270 118 129% 1,801 886 103% – Plug-in hybrid 1,024 557 84% 5,764 4,156 39% US 12,933 8,434 53% 59,750 50,585 18% Recharge 3,793 2,118 79% 17,489 15,905 10% – Fully electric 2,123 553 284% 7,603 3,811 100% – Plug-in hybrid 1,670 1,565 7% 9,886 12,094 -18% Other 10,845 8,963 21% 56,472 50,713 11% Recharge 3,625 2,426 49% 21,104 14,468 46% – Fully electric 1,655 584 183% 10,239 4,469 129% – Plug-in hybrid 1,970 1,842 7% 10,865 9,999 9% Total 66,379 49,904 33% 341,691 291,301 17% Recharge 24,420 10,645 129% 136,418 93,961 45% – Fully electric 9,535 2,138 346% 59,260 22,220 167% – Plug-in hybrid 14,885 8,507 75% 77,158 71,741 8%

