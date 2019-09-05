Volvo Cars reports 10.2 per cent global sales growth in August

Volvo Cars reported a solid sales performance in August, with global volumes up 10.2 per cent compared with the same period last year.

Total sales during the month reached 47,796 cars, as all regions of the US, China and Europe reported a volume growth in August.

In the January-to-August period, Volvo Cars’ total sales reached 443,168 cars, up 7.6 per cent compared with the same period last year.

Strong demand for Volvo’s award-winning SUVs, led by the XC60 and followed by the XC40 and XC90, supported the sales performance in August. The company’s latest models such as the US-built S60 saloon and the V60 estate also contributed to the increased volumes.

European sales during the month reached 16,639 cars, up 11.5 per cent compared with the same period last year. Volvo’s top three markets in the region, Sweden, the United Kingdom and Germany, reported growth of 29.4 per cent, 30.8 per cent and 8.6 per cent respectively compared with the same period last year. The XC60 and the XC40 were the highest-selling models in the region during the month.

US sales in August stood at 9,194 cars, up 2.5 per cent compared with the same period last year. The XC90 was the top-selling model in the region during the month, followed by the XC60.

Sales in China last month reached 14,212 cars, up 24.8 per cent compared with the same period last year. The strong performance came on the back of continued high demand for the locally produced XC60 and the S90.

A detailed break down of Volvo’s regional sales is given below.

August January-August 2018 2019 Change 2018 2019 Change Europe 14,923 16,639 11.5% 203,758 216,555 6.3% China 11,386 14,212 24.8% 82,987 94,592 14% US 8,970 9,194 2.5% 65,214 68,109 4.4% Other 8,082 7,751 -4.1% 59,972 63,912 6.6% Total 43,361 47,796 10.2% 411,931 443,168 7.6%

Globally, the XC60 continued to be the top-selling model in August, with sales reaching 14,969 cars (2018: 13,364 units), followed by the XC40 with sales of 8,200 cars (2018: 6,540 units) and the XC90 at 7,222 cars (2018: 7,134 units).

