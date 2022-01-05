Volvo Cars records full-year sales growth, sales of electrified cars grew more than 60%

Volvo Cars global sales grew by 5.6 per cent per cent to 698,693 cars in the full year 2021, demonstrating resilience in the face of persistent supply constraints

The results also demonstrated the continued popularity of Volvo Cars’ Recharge line-up of cars with a fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrain. Sales of Recharge models grew by 63.9 per cent in 2021, compared with 2020. Recharge cars made up 27 per cent of the company’s total sales volume in 2021.

The number of Volvo cars sold online increased by 316 per cent in 2021 compared with 2020. This growth was driven by increasing customer demand in combination with a broadened offer in more markets.

The company recorded 64,436 retail deliveries in December, a decline of 18.1 per cent compared to the same month 2020. The result was significantly influenced by continued component supply shortages, which affected production and consequently deliveries to customers. The demand for Volvo Cars’ products remained strong.

Almost 40 per cent of all new Volvo cars sold in December were Recharge models, whereof fully electric cars made up 7.4 per cent. In Europe, the share of Recharge cars was almost 60 per cent, while in the US it was close to 30 per cent of overall sales volumes.

In the United States, the company sold 122,173 cars last year, an increase of 10.9 per cent compared to 2020. In December, Volvo Cars sold 10,793 cars in the US.

Sales in China amounted to 171,676 cars, up 3.0 per cent compared to 2020. During December, Volvo Cars sold 14,642 cars in China.

In Europe, year-to-date sales increased by 1.8 per cent to 293,471 cars, as strong demand for the company’s Recharge cars supported the sales performance. In December, Volvo Cars sold 28,561 cars in Europe.

Globally, the XC60 continues to be the best-selling model for the company in 2021, as the company sold 215,635 cars (2020: 191,696) of the model during the year. . The XC40 follows in second with total sales of 201,037 cars (2020: 185,406), while the XC90 is the third-best selling model with 108,231 cars (2020: 92,458).

December January- December 2020 2021 Change 2020 2021 Change Europe 33,633 28,561 -15.1% 288,278 293,471 1.8% Recharge 14,419 16,513 14.5% 89,951 130,557 45.1% – Plug-in hybrid 11,228 13,259 18.1% 85,504 113,986 33.3% – Fully electric 3,191 3,254 2% 4,447 16,571 272.6% China 18,584 14,642 -21.2% 166,617 171,676 3.0% Recharge 939 1,610 71.5% 5,997 11,697 95.0% – Plug-in hybrid 905 1,416 56.5% 5,963 10,792 81.0% – Fully electric 34 194 470.6% 34 905 2,561.8% , US 14,244 10,440 -26.7% 110,129 122,173 10.9% Recharge 1,865 2,977 59.6%% 7,251 22,820 214.7% – Plug-in hybrid 1,765 2,222 25.9% 57,096 16,428 131.5% – Fully electric 100 755 655.0% 155 6,392 4,023.9% Other 12,255 10,793 -11.9% 96,689 111,373 15.2% Recharge 2,332 2,745 17.7% 12,237 24,142 97.3% – Plug-in hybrid 2,309 2,179 -5.6% 12,214 22,283 82.4% – Fully electric 23 566 2,360.9% 23 1,859 7,982.6% Total 78,716 64,436 -18.1% 661,713 698,693 5.6% Recharge 19,555 23,845 21.9% 115,436 189,216 63.9% – Plug-in hybrid 16,207 19,076 17.7% 110,777 163,489 47.6% – Fully electric 3,348 4,769 42,4% 4,659 25,727 452,2%

SOURCE: Volvo Cars