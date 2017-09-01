Volvo Cars’ new XC40 delivers a confidence-inspiring SUV designed for city living

Volvo Cars, the premium car maker, will bring a new standard of safety and user experience to the small premium SUV segment with the launch of the new Volvo XC40 this autumn.

Developed around the challenges of modern city life, the XC40 aims to make the daily urban commute less stressful and more enjoyable, because drivers in the segment can now rely on the award-winning safety, connectivity and infotainment technologies known from Volvo’s acclaimed new 90- and 60 series cars.

“The XC40 is our first car in this rapidly growing segment and has a clear focus on navigating today’s hectic city environments. Building on Volvo’s heritage as the leader in safety, the new XC40 will offer the best possible safety standards combined with an easy-to-use interface and convenient connected services,” said Håkan Samuelsson, President and Chief Executive of Volvo Cars.

The XC40 is Volvo’s first car on its new Compact Modular Architecture (CMA), and includes a range of ground-breaking technologies introduced in its 90- and 60 series siblings, which are based on Volvo’s larger Scalable Product Architecture (SPA).

Volvo’s approach to safety and user experience builds on a philosophy it calls the Circle of Life: a constant improvement of standards and technologies, based on consumer insights and real-life data.

Safety and driver-assistance features offered on the XC40 include Volvo’s semi-autonomous Pilot Assist system, the latest generation of City Safety, Run-off Road Protection and Mitigation, Cross Traffic Alert with auto brake, and the 360° camera that helps drivers manoeuvre their car into tight parking spaces. These and other technologies make the XC40 one of the best-equipped small premium SUVs.

“Modern city life presents complex challenges for drivers, pedestrians, cyclists and other road users. With the XC40, we aim to reduce the so-called cognitive load on the driver. While our safety and driver-assistance systems actively identify and mitigate potential conflicts, you as a driver can relax more and therefore enjoy city driving,” said Malin Ekholm, Vice President Volvo Cars Safety Centre.

While the starting point for each new Volvo is the most advanced safety and driver-assistance systems, the new XC40 also benefits from the high levels of safety and infotainment found in its larger stablemates.

“We built a confident, easy-to-use and convenient everyday user experience based on real-life interaction and research, starting from our foundation of leading safety. The XC40 is a car for a generation of consumers that expect full connectivity. All the screens have been optimised for a safe, easy and efficient interaction, to support active city driving,” said Ödgärd Andersson, Vice President Vehicle Software & Electronics at Volvo Cars.

“Like the larger XC60 and XC90 SUVs, the XC40 features Volvo’s connected Sensus infotainment system, centred around the now familiar large, portrait-oriented touch screen. Easy to use and intuitive, the Sensus interface allows drivers to access a host of functions and services,” concluded Ödgärd Andersson.

