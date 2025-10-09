Volvo Cars’ multi-adaptive safety belt, debuting in the upcoming EX60, named one of TIME’s Best Inventions 2025

The world-first multi-adaptive safety belt, set to debut in Volvo Cars’ soon-to-be-revealed fully electric EX60 SUV, has been recognised as one of the Best Inventions of 2025 by TIME.

Today, TIME revealed its annual list of the Best Inventions, which features 300 extraordinary innovations changing our lives. For the second year in a row, Volvo Cars is honoured to be included on the list for its latest safety innovation.

The new multi-adaptive safety belt is designed to even better protect occupants by adapting to the traffic conditions and the person wearing it.

“We are proud to be recognised by TIME as a leader in automotive safety,” says Åsa Haglund, head of Volvo Cars Safety Centre. “With the multi-adaptive safety belt in the upcoming EX60, we’re leveraging real-time data to adapt to the situation and the person wearing it – providing smarter, personalised protection that can help reduce injury.”Leveraging real-time data from the car’s advanced interior and exterior sensors, the system can customise protection by adjusting to the current situation and the unique personal profile of drivers and passengers, such as their height, weight, body shape and seating position.

For example, a larger occupant in a severe crash will receive a higher belt load setting to help reduce the risk of head injury, while a smaller occupant in a milder crash will receive a lower belt load setting to reduce the risk of rib fractures.

The capabilities of the new multi-adaptive safety belt are designed to continuously improve via over-the-air software updates. As Volvo Cars gathers more insights, the car can improve its understanding of the occupants, new scenarios and response strategies.

This invention demonstrates how Volvo Cars continues leading in safety innovation to better protect people by leveraging insight from real-world data.

Last year, another Volvo Cars safety feature was named one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2024. The pioneering Driver Understanding System, available in the Volvo EX90 and ES90, uses real-time sensing technology to help detect if a driver is impaired, tired or distracted, so the car can step in to provide support if needed.

The new safety belt will be introduced in the upcoming Volvo EX60, which will be revealed to the world on 21 January 2026 during a livestreamed event from Stockholm, Sweden.

The small print

To compile this year’s list, TIME solicited nominations from TIME editors and correspondents around the world and through an online application process, paying special attention to growing fields – such as health care, AI, and green energy. TIME then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact. Read TIME’s Best Inventions of 2025 list here.

——————————-

Volvo Cars in 2024

For the full year 2024, Volvo Car Group recorded a record-breaking core operating profit of SEK 27 billion. Revenue in 2024 amounted to an all-time high of SEK 400.2 billion, while global sales reached a record 763,389 cars.

About Volvo Car Group

Volvo Cars was founded in 1927. Today, it is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world with sales to customers in more than 100 countries. Volvo Cars is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, where it is traded under the ticker “VOLCAR B”.

“For life. To give people the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way.” This purpose is reflected in Volvo Cars’ ambition to become a fully electric car maker and in its commitment to an ongoing reduction of its carbon footprint, with the ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.

As of December 2024, Volvo Cars employed approximately 42,600 full-time employees. Volvo Cars’ head office, product development, marketing and administration functions are mainly located in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Cars’ production plants are located in Gothenburg, Ghent (Belgium), South Carolina (US), Chengdu, Daqing and Taizhou (China). The company also has R&D and design centres in Gothenburg and Shanghai (China).

SOURCE: Volvo Cars