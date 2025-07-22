Volvo Cars launches ‘Our Volvo Story’ campaign and sweepstakes to celebrate 70 years of impact in the United States

In honor of Volvo Cars’ 70th anniversary in the United States, the Swedish automaker is launching “Our Volvo Story” — a campaign that pays tribute to the employees, retailers, technicians, and loyal customers who have defined the brand’s legacy in America. Seven decades ago, the first Volvo, a PV444, was unloaded in the United States at a port in Long Beach, California

In honor of Volvo Cars’ 70th anniversary in the United States, the Swedish automaker is launching “Our Volvo Story” — a campaign that pays tribute to the employees, retailers, technicians, and loyal customers who have defined the brand’s legacy in America. Seven decades ago, the first Volvo, a PV444, was unloaded in the United States at a port in Long Beach, California. With today’s electrified lineup, Volvo Cars continues to be driven by its commitment to people-first design, technological innovation, and a safer, more sustainable future.

The “Our Volvo Story” microsite features stories from long-standing retailers who have passed the family businesses down through generations, technicians who’ve worked on every model through the seven decades, and employees who work alongside family members and entrust Volvo Cars with their own most precious cargo, Together, these individuals have shaped a story rooted in people, safety, and innovation. Their loyalty, often spanning decades, has helped to build a community united by shared values and lasting connections. Long-form versions of these stories and others will premiere over the coming weeks, leading up to the 70th anniversary this September.

“Everyone has a Volvo story and this is about honoring the people who have been a part of our journey, from families who have passed down their Volvo through generations, to the employees and retailers who have helped shape the brand,” said Luis Rezende, President, Volvo Car Americas. “As we celebrate 70 years and the impact we’ve had in the United States, we’re excited to invite consumers to create their own Volvo story with a chance to win a new Volvo EX90–assembled right here in South Carolina. This celebration is not just about where we’ve been but about honoring the people who’ve been with us along the way, and where we’re going next.”

A chance to create your own Volvo story with a new Volvo EX90

Volvo Cars is inviting the public to become part of the next chapter through the My Volvo EX90 Story Sweepstakes. From July 22 to September 8, 2025, participants can enter for a chance to win a brand-new luxury Volvo EX90 — the company’s flagship fully electric SUV — and start a Volvo story of their own.

Sweepstakes participants can choose from three designs of the Volvo EX90 for a chance to win:

“Classic Luxury” – Twin Motor Performance Ultra in Mulberry Red

“Scandinavian Calm” – Twin Motor Performance Plus in Denim Blue

“Nordic Cool” – Twin Motor Performance Ultra in Vapour Grey

To enter, visit www.MyVolvoEX90story.com.

Sharing on social for endless memories

To continue the celebration, Volvo Cars has also launched a 70 Years in the United States social media generator – a way to mark this milestone with a personalized digital poster. Visitors can use the highlights of their own Volvo story to generate a personalized anniversary post using digital bumper stickers inspired by Volvo Cars’ legacy in the United States, from groundbreaking safety innovations to everyday adventures.

Try it now at www.70yearsgenerator.com.

Everyone has a Volvo story — now it’s your turn to share yours.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open only to legal residents of the 48 US/DC, 18 years of age and older with a valid driver’s license. Void in AK, HI & where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts at 9:00 a.m. ET on 7/22/25 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. ET on 9/8/25. Subject to Official Rules, including how to enter, prize details, odds, and restrictions, click here. Sponsor: Volvo Car USA LLC, 1800 Volvo Place, Mahwah, NJ 07430.

SOURCE: Volvo Cars