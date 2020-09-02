Volvo Cars launches new Care by Volvo subscription service in the UK

Volvo Cars is today announcing the new Care by Volvo subscription service in the UK, which gives customers easy, flexible and convenient access to the car they want, together with associated servicing and maintenance, assistance and data services, all covered by a single monthly payment.

The service is being rolled out nationwide following a successful regional trial and is designed to be an attractive alternative for customers who choose not to lease or buy a brand-new car.

It covers more aspects of car ownership with greater flexibility than any other comparable service currently on the market in the UK.

For a clear monthly fee, customers can choose any model from the current Volvo line-up, with a wide range of versions of each car available. Included in the price is scheduled servicing, wear-and-tear maintenance and repairs, replacement tyres and roadside assistance cover, as part of a comprehensive package of benefits* to make using and enjoying a new Volvo as simple as possible. Separate, dedicated Care by Volvo customer service teams have also been set up to deal with all subscription customer requirements.

Conor Horne, the UK Head of Care by Volvo, said: “In every aspect, we have designed Care by Volvo with the customer in mind – access to premium cars and a terrific range of services in a package that’s transparent, convenient and flexible. It is a great way for people to access the car they want, avoiding the complexities and the long-term commitments associated with traditional car ownership. Our subscription offer also makes for easy budgeting because it covers all the essentials apart from fuel, with the option of adding insurance.”

Signing up couldn’t be simpler: customers can complete the entire process online within seconds and their car will be delivered to their door; if they prefer, subscriptions can be organised in person, by appointment at their chosen Volvo retailer.

Recognising that this may be a new concept for many customers, Volvo is giving potential users the opportunity to try the service risk-free for 30 days without any notice period. Insurance is also provided during the try-out period. After the 30 days, customers can change their car or end their subscription with just three months’ notice. The subscription is open-ended and there is no cancellation fee.

Kristian Elvefors, Volvo Car UK Managing Director, said: “Care by Volvo is another excellent way for people to drive the Volvo they want, and is the ideal service to launch in a rapidly changing consumer landscape. Its introduction means Volvo is now able to offer UK customers the choice of how they access a car – either via traditional forms of finance or subscription – either online or in person at a retailer; in other words, in any way that suits them.”

SOURCE: Volvo Car UK