Volvo Cars July sales: down 14 per cent globally

This July, we sold a total of 49,273 across all markets, down 14 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Our electrified models – including both fully electric and plug-in hybrid models – accounted for 45 per cent of all cars sold during July. This is a decrease of 21 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Our share of fully electric cars made up 21 per cent of all cars sold for the month, while the share of plug-in hybrid models accounted for 23 per cent. In July, the XC60 was the top-selling model with sales of 16,813 cars (2024: 15,577), followed by the XC40/EX40, with total sales of 12,087 cars (2024: 13,818) and the XC90 at 7,266 cars (2024: 8,146).

Volvo Cars in 2024

For the full year 2024, Volvo Car Group recorded a record-breaking core operating profit of SEK 27 billion. Revenue in 2024 amounted to an all-time high of SEK 400.2 billion, while global sales reached a record 763,389 cars.

SOURCE: Volvo Cars