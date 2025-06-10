Volvo Cars is now the Official Luxury Vehicle of the Boston Red Sox

As Volvo Cars celebrates 70 years in the United States, the Swedish luxury automaker continues to deepen its roots in communities it has been a part of for decades. Boston is one of the company’s first and most important markets. Fenway Park, a beloved symbol of New England culture and a historic gathering place for fans of America’s favorite pastime, now also serves as a key touchpoint for Volvo, which has had a presence in the region almost since the brand first came to America in 1955.

Starting this season, Red Sox fans will see a Volvo logo featured prominently on the center field garage door during all regular-season home games. Just as Volvo is redefining the road ahead with its growing lineup of fully electric vehicles, the automaker is also presenting the Electric Play of the Game—an in-game feature on WEEI radio, highlighting the standout play of the game—connecting fans to the action in dynamic new ways. Through this strategic brand placement, Volvo is helping fans transition seamlessly from the iconic experience of Fenway to the luxurious experience of driving a Volvo.

“As a company with a 70-year legacy in the U.S., partnering with one of America’s most iconic baseball teams in one our most established markets was a perfect opportunity,” said Brett Lyons, Head of the Northeast Region, Volvo Car USA. “Aligning with the Boston Red Sox allows us to connect with an engaged and loyal customer base, while deepening our roots in the region and creating memorable experiences that reflect the shared values of both brands.”

Boston Red Sox 2025 season ticket holders will be eligible to receive a special Affinity discount towards the purchase or lease of select Volvo vehicles, worth up to $1,000*.

“We are excited to welcome back Volvo Cars as the Official Luxury Vehicle of the Boston Red Sox,” said Troup Parkinson, Chief Marketing and Partnerships Officer, Boston Red Sox. “With a long-standing presence in New England and a legacy of innovation and craftsmanship, Volvo Cars is a natural partner for our organization. Through the premium hospitality experience of the Volvo Cars Royal Rooters Club, this partnership reflects our shared commitment to excellence and delivering memorable moments for Red Sox fans.”

Fans can further elevate their game-day experience at the Volvo Cars Royal Rooters Club, a premier hospitality space located on the second level of Fenway Park and steeped in Red Sox and baseball history with a rotating collection of memorabilia. Blending modern luxury with the ballpark’s storied charm, the club offers food and beverage service and a private bar. This premium space celebrates both Volvo’s Scandinavian design and the vibrant fan culture of the Boston Red Sox, creating a one-of-a-kind hospitality experience that reflects the ongoing partnership between the Red Sox and Volvo.

This collaboration rekindles a partnership that first began in 2003. As the partnership continued, Volvo commemorated the Red Sox’s 2007 championship season with a limited-edition vehicle in 2008. One hundred seven Volvo C30 hatchbacks were produced, representing 107 of the team’s victories that season. These unique vehicles featured special badging and numbered dash plaques authenticated by Major League Baseball, making them coveted collectibles among fans and car enthusiasts alike. Details can be found here.

SOURCE: Volvo Cars