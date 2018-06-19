Volvo Cars invites you to watch live the inauguration of its first manufacturing plant in the US and the reveal of the new S60 sports saloon

On Wednesday 20 June at 11:00 ET (17:00 CET), Volvo Cars will inaugurate its first ever US car manufacturing plant, in Charleston, South Carolina, and reveal the new Volvo S60 premium mid-size sports saloon that will be built there.
You are welcome to watch it live here.
Speakers
Håkan Samuelsson, President and CEO, Volvo Car Group
Anders Gustafsson, President and CEO, Volvo Car USA
Henry McMaster, Governor of South Carolina
Henry McMaster, Governor of South Carolina

Karin Olofsdotter, Swedish Ambassador to the United States