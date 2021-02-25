Volvo Cars initiates first ever over-the-air software update on XC40 Recharge

Volvo Cars is rolling out its first ever over-the-air (OTA) software update on the XC40 Recharge, the company’s first fully electric car.

Starting soon, XC40 Recharge drivers in Europe will receive a range of updates, including new features, bug fixes and stability improvements to the car’s infotainment and propulsion systems.

The introduction of OTA updates means that customers no longer have to visit a workshop in order to enjoy the latest software and new, updated features on their electric Volvo.

It also means that a new Volvo is no longer at its finest when it leaves the factory, but keeps improving over time as additional OTA updates are launched.

“The benefits of over-the-air updates are obvious,” said Henrik Green, chief technology officer. “Yesterday you still had to drive to the workshop in order to get the latest updates to your car. Today you simply click OK and your electric Volvo takes care of the rest. It couldn’t be easier.”

Features included in this latest software update are a new base software for the car’s main electronic systems, an increase in charging speed and an improved driving range.

There are also updates to the Android Automotive operating system that powers the car’s infotainment system, as well as an important safety-related propulsion bug fix.

Finally, the software package also includes updates to a variety of items such as Bluetooth connectivity, climate timers, the car’s digital owner’s manual and the 360-degree camera.

The update is available automatically and XC40 Recharge drivers only have to accept the download and installation.

SOURCE: Volvo Cars