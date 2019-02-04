Volvo Cars global sales grew 16.7 per cent in January 2019

Volvo Cars started 2019 on a strong note after the company posted a 16.7 per cent growth in global sales for January, compared to the same period last year, as all the key regions of US, China and Europe contributed to the increase.

In January, Volvo Cars sold a total of 50,679 cars, as demand for its award-winning SUV line-up continued to be strong. The company’s newest cars, the V60 estate and the S60 sedan, also contributed to the strong sales increase.

In China, sales grew by 3.6 per cent to 11,957 cars in January, compared with the same month last year, driven by demand for the locally assembled XC60 and S90 models.

Sales in the US grew by 5.2 per cent to 5,854 cars in January, compared with the corresponding month in 2018. XC60 was the bestselling model in the region during the month, followed by the XC90.

SOURCE: Volvo Cars