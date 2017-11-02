Volvo Cars global sales up 8.6 per cent in first 10 months of 2017

Volvo Cars, the premium car maker, remains on track for a fourth consecutive year of record sales after another strong sales month in October. For the first 10 months, global retail sales amounted to 461,313 cars, up 8.6 per cent compared to a year ago.

Strong demand for the new XC60 as well as 90-series cars continues to be an important factor in the company’s growth. October sales grew 5.3 per cent compared to the same month last year, to 47,841 Volvo cars globally.

Sales in China, Volvo’s largest market, continued to increase rapidly in October. With 10,744 cars sold in the market, sales were up 29.5 per cent compared to the same period last year. The locally produced XC60, S90 and S60L models continued to be the main growth drivers. The Asia Pacific region as a whole was Volvo’s fastest growing region in October, up 24.0 per cent compared to a year ago.

In the US, Volvo reported a robust 10.5 per cent sales increase year-on-year for the month of October following strong sales of the XC90, new XC60 and the S90. The Americas region as a whole grew by 14.3 per cent in October.

In the EMEA region, sales in the first 10 months of 2017 were up 5.0 per cent compared to the same period last year to 260,593 cars on the back of strong demand for the new 90 series cars and both the first generation and new XC60.

Retail sales status (deliveries to end customers) for Volvo Car Group is as follows:

October January – October 2016 2017 Change 2016 2017 Change Region EMEA 27,029 25,741 -4.8% 248,064 260,593 5.0% Sweden 6,678 6,444 -3.5% 56,059 60,549 8.0% Region Asia-Pacific 10,846 13,448 24.0% 100,029 123,747 23.7% China 8,296 10,744 29.5% 71,683 93,085 29.9% Region Americas 7,567 8,652 14.3% 76,680 76,973 0.4% USA 6,340 7,008 10.5% 64,874 63,971 -1.4% TOTAL 45,442 47,841 5.3% 424,773 461,313 8.6%

Globally, the first generation Volvo XC60 was the best-selling model in October with 8,049 cars sold (2016: 14,558), followed by the Volvo V40/V40 Cross Country with 7,465 cars sold (8,897). The new XC90 was third with 7,471 sold cars (7,231). Sales figures by model can be found in the Sales Volumes section of the Global Newsroom.

——————————-

Volvo Car Group in 2016

For the 2016 financial year, Volvo Car Group recorded an operating profit of 11,014 MSEK (6,620 MSEK in 2015). Revenue over the period amounted to 180,672 MSEK (164,043 MSEK). For the full year 2016, global sales reached a record 534,332 cars, an increase of 6.2 per cent versus 2015. The record sales and operating profit cleared the way for Volvo Car Group to continue investing in its global transformation plan.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.