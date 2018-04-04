Volvo Cars global sales up 14.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2018

Volvo Cars, the premium car maker, reported a global year-on-year sales increase of 14.1 per cent for the first quarter of 2018 as sales in all main markets increased compared with the same period last year.

Total sales in the quarter, which saw the XC40 and XC60 SUVs be crowned European Car of the Year and World Car of the Year respectively, reached 147,407 cars, up from 129,148 cars a year earlier as Volvo’s SUV line-up and the 90 range as a whole proved popular with customers.

The US market had a very good first quarter, growing its sales volume by 49.0 per cent compared with the first quarter the year before to 20,083 cars. The XC90 and the XC60 SUVs were the best-selling models.

In China, Volvo Cars’ largest market, sales increased by 23.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2018, compared with the first quarter the year before, following continued strong demand for the locally produced XC60 and S90 models. Total first quarter sales reached 28,768 cars, increasing from 23,335 in the same period 2017.

Volvo reported a solid 5.7 per cent sales increase in Europe for the first quarter, compared with last year, selling 79,512 cars on strong demand for the new XC60, the 90 Series cars and the new XC40 small SUV, for which deliveries started in February.

Total sales for the month of March grew by 10.3 per cent to 63,038 cars compared to a year earlier.

Retail sales status (deliveries to end customers) for Volvo Car Group is as follows:

March January – March 2017 2018 Change 2017 2018 Change Europe 35,623 35,941 0.9% 75,245 79,512 5.7% China 9,095 10,700 17.6% 23,335 28,768 23.3% US 5,356 8,233 53.7% 13,476 20,083 49.0% Other 7,084 8,164 15.2% 17,092 19,044 11.4% TOTAL 57,158 63,038 10.3% 129,148 147,407 14.1%

Globally, the new Volvo XC60 was the best-selling model in Q1 with 38,241 cars sold (2017: N/A), followed by the Volvo XC90 with 22,962 cars sold (19,170). The Volvo V40/V40 Cross Country was third with 22,207 sold cars (23,546). Sales figures by model can be found in the Sales Volumes section of the Global Newsroom.

