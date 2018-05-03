Volvo Cars global sales up 12.2 per cent in April

Volvo Cars’ positive momentum continued in April as the premium car maker reported a global year-on-year sales increase of 12.2 for the month, growing in all its main markets. Total sales for the month reached 52,635 cars compared to 46,895 a year earlier.

Sales of the new XC40, recently crowned Car of the Year in Europe, as well as the 90-series cars were the main growth drivers in April. In the first four months of 2018, sales amounted to 200,042 cars, up 13.6 per cent compared to the same period last year.

In China, Volvo Cars’ largest market, sales increased by 20.2 per cent following strong customer demand for the locally produced XC60 SUV and S90 sedan. Total sales for the month reached 10,442 cars, up from 8,687 cars a year ago.

Sales in Europe reached 26,360 cars in April, increasing by 3.1 per cent compared with last year on the back of good performance for the XC40, XC60 and 90-series cars.

The US market continued doing well in April, growing by 17.0 per cent compared with the same month last year to 8,333 cars after strong sales of Volvo’s SUV line-up.

Retail sales status (deliveries to end customers) for Volvo Car Group is as follows:

April January – April 2017 2018 Change 2017 2018 Change Europe 25,566 26,360 3.1% 100,811 105,872 5.0% China 8,687 10,442 20.2% 32,022 39,210 22.4% US 7,121 8,333 17.0% 20,597 28,416 38.0% Other 5,521 7,500 35.8% 22,613 26,544 17.4% TOTAL 46,895 52,635 12.2% 176,043 200,042 13.6%

Globally, the new Volvo XC60 was the best-selling model in April with 14,840 cars sold (2017: N/A), followed by the Volvo XC90 with 7,241 cars sold (6,397). The Volvo V40/V40 Cross Country was third with 6,519 sold cars (7,577). Sales figures by model can be found in the Sales Volumes section of the Global Newsroom.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.