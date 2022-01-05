Volvo Cars first to launch direct integration with Google Assistant-enabled devices

Volvo Cars will be the first car maker to directly integrate its cars with Google Assistant-enabled devices, a step in the continued partnership between Volvo Cars and Google

This planned direct integration allows for the most seamless connection between Google Assistant and cars to date, letting Volvo Cars customers control functions in their car by issuing voice commands to Google Assistant-enabled home and mobile devices. By pairing their Volvo car with their Google account, customers can directly talk to Google in their car and remotely control a variety of functionalities, such as warming it up on a cold winter day or locking the car.

The integration with Google Assistant reflects Volvo Cars’ ambition to provide its customers with convenience and peace of mind, and the list of available commands will continue to grow in the future.

With this integration, users can get help receive information related to their car remotely at any time Planned future functionalities include charging scheduling, which allows customers to set specific times when they want their car to start charging, and more.

“Volvo Car Group was first to introduce Google technology and services in our cars and we are now looking to be the first to integrate fully with Google Assistant-enabled devices – it is a natural next step in our partnership with Google,” said Henrik Green, chief product officer at Volvo Cars. “This integration allows us to improve the customer experience immensely, as it gives customers the possibility to easily and securely manage their car while at home or on the go, through any personal device that has Google Assistant.”

Volvo Cars also aims for the integration of its cars with Google Assistant to support the company’s ongoing move towards full electrification. As a result, it aims to introduce features that can help customers reach the full carbon emission-reducing potential in their pure electric Volvo cars.

In the future, Volvo Cars aims to make the charging experience as convenient as it is productive.

For more sensitive commands – such as unlocking the car – a two-factor authentication process ensures that only the right people can hear or access the right information at the right time.

The functionality will be made available in coming months gradually to all Volvo drivers with an infotainment powered by Android that is connected to their Volvo Cars app and a Google Assistant-enabled device and in select areas where Google Assistant is available.

SOURCE: Volvo Cars